Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nehawu strike: death toll believed to have risen - Phaahla Nehawu has refused to account for the deaths that are allegedly caused by the wage strike that enters a second week. 13 March 2023 10:37 AM
Fires devastates Exotic Animal World (Butterfly World): 'We are traumatised' A fire caused massive devastation at Exotic Animal World (formerly 'Butterfly World') early on Sunday morning. 13 March 2023 10:35 AM
Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future' Some students protesting at higher learning institutions across the country have been suspended and arrested. 13 March 2023 10:05 AM
View all Local
Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal. 13 March 2023 8:44 AM
Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair Mkwebane wants the court to overturn committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings i... 13 March 2023 8:30 AM
'Don't try that nonsense in Cape Town': Mayor warns EFF about planned shutdown Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will make sure the EFF's national shutdown planned for 20 March does not happen in Cape Tow... 11 March 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking. 13 March 2023 9:45 AM
Oil giant makes 'extraordinary' profit of R3 trillion – an all-time record Saudi state-owned Aramco, boosted by spiralling energy prices, raked in a profit of $161.1 billion last year. 13 March 2023 8:22 AM
Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station? Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees. 10 March 2023 7:40 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin Zaid Kriel takes the third-generation BMW X1 for a spin. 13 March 2023 10:59 AM
How employers can help fight the obesity crisis in SA Executive head of healthcare consulting at employee benefits firm NMG Benefits, Gary Feldman chats to Weekend Breakfast on World O... 12 March 2023 8:09 AM
[WATCH] No-one but NSRI camera operator spots kid caught in rip current The keen eye of their Beach Safety Camera operator managed to spot the 10-year-old and and save his life, says the NSRI. 11 March 2023 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi. 10 March 2023 11:14 AM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint. 13 March 2023 8:50 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go' Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album. 11 March 2023 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet A wax museum in Poland has gone viral after images of ghastly wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit social media. 11 March 2023 4:22 PM
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen

13 March 2023 8:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
Africa Melane
Phala Phala

The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Africa Melane speaks with Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen.

  • The Acting Public Protector's preliminary report found no basis to conclude that the president contravened the Executive Ethics Code

  • Steenhuisen says there appears to be a conflict of interest which may have been overlooked

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

In her preliminary report, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found no basis to conclude that Ramaphosa had contravened the Executive Ethics Code.

Nevertheless, says Steenhuisen, it was clearly a conflict of interest that the President used his protection unit to pursue stolen money.

The DA will now compile a submission to the acting public protector to point this out and says it is prepared to take the final report on review.

The party is calling for a parliamentary ad hoc committee enquiry to work out exactly what happened at Phala Phala.

We are in a terrible situation where we have had a section 89 committee report, by independent judges and the former chief justice, which found the president does have a prima facie case to answer on some of these matters. Now you have a public protector's interim report that says he does not and we are no closer to understanding the truth.

John Steenhuisen, DA Party Leader

He says that a decision on this ad hoc committee is on parliament's agenda this week.

Listen to the interview for more.




13 March 2023 8:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
Africa Melane
Phala Phala

More from Politics

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair

13 March 2023 8:30 AM

Mkwebane wants the court to overturn committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings into her fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis warns the EFF about "trying" a national shutdown in Cape Town. Screengrab from video on Twitter @geordinhl

'Don't try that nonsense in Cape Town': Mayor warns EFF about planned shutdown

11 March 2023 11:19 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will make sure the EFF's national shutdown planned for 20 March does not happen in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe

11 March 2023 8:50 AM

Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, however, made adverse findings against the police for their handling of the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

10 March 2023 6:33 PM

On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport

9 March 2023 8:00 PM

Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @intercapebus/Facebook

'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape

9 March 2023 4:53 PM

Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel

9 March 2023 1:11 PM

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News

Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients

8 March 2023 6:04 PM

Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that there are no further disruptions to workers and patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Knoflokskraal residents have no water or toilets – Theewaterskloof Municipality

8 March 2023 5:10 PM

Legally, there's not much that the Municipality can do, as Department of Public Works owns the land, says Municipality speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'

8 March 2023 3:05 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Health Minister Joe Phaahla at a briefing on 28 April 2022 Picture: GCIS.

Nehawu strike: death toll believed to have risen - Phaahla

13 March 2023 10:37 AM

Nehawu has refused to account for the deaths that are allegedly caused by the wage strike that enters a second week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A fire destroyed the Kitchens at Exotic Animal World. Picture: Exotic Animal World Klapmuts/Facebook

Fires devastates Exotic Animal World (Butterfly World): 'We are traumatised'

13 March 2023 10:35 AM

A fire caused massive devastation at Exotic Animal World (formerly 'Butterfly World') early on Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students protested over outstanding fees and registration at UCT on 10 March 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future'

13 March 2023 10:05 AM

Some students protesting at higher learning institutions across the country have been suspended and arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Striking workers outside Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday 8 March 2023. Picture: GroundUp/Vincent Lali

Nehawu threatens legal action against government over wage talks deadlock

13 March 2023 7:30 AM

The health department said that operations at health facilities were still compromised as employees were determined to return to the picket lines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

David vs Goliath legal battle for life-changing cystic fibrosis drugs in SA

13 March 2023 6:46 AM

The Cystic Fibrosis Association has followed suit as patients have to travel to Argentina to access the miracle medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

Push for climate change in school curriculum

12 March 2023 12:30 PM

Food & Trees for Africa education associate Bharathi Tugh chats to Jane Dutton on the importance of climate literacy at high school level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape province males netball player Fred Damons Photo: Facebook

Help Fred Damons reach the Males National Netball Championships

12 March 2023 11:40 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Fred Damons on his bid to raise funds to go to a netball championship in Rustenberg next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI

12 March 2023 10:07 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global about how to strengthen your career prospects in the age of artificial intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Costa Titch. Picture: Twitter

SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27

12 March 2023 8:42 AM

SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An overweight man eating a burger. Picture: Olga Yastremska/123rf.com

How employers can help fight the obesity crisis in SA

12 March 2023 8:09 AM

Executive head of healthcare consulting at employee benefits firm NMG Benefits, Gary Feldman chats to Weekend Breakfast on World Obesity Day and the role of employers in combating the scourge of obesity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future'

Local Opinion

Fires devastates Exotic Animal World (Butterfly World): 'We are traumatised'

Local

[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin

Lifestyle

David vs Goliath legal battle for life-changing cystic fibrosis drugs in SA

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power sets aside R9m to replace Joburg's electricity infrastructure

13 March 2023 11:46 AM

Phala Phala: Gcaleka missed Ramaphosa's conflict of interest - Steenhuisen

13 March 2023 11:06 AM

City of Tshwane expected to elect new council speaker

13 March 2023 10:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA