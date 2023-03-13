Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair
CAPE TOWN – Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to continue her legal challenge against the chairperson of her impeachment inquiry Richard Dyantyi.
In the case which started last month, Mkhwebane seeks to have the court overturn Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from proceedings which are set to conclude soon.
Mkhwebane also wants Democratic Alliance member of Parliament Kevin Mileham to recuse himself from the committee.
This court case comes after both Dyantyi and Mileham refused to recuse themselves in 2022.
Mkhwebane has been before the Western Cape High Court several times over the last three years challenging various aspects of her parliamentary impeachment inquiry and her suspension.
Proceedings are due to begin wrapping up this month - with Mkhwebane herself finally expected to take the witness stand on Wednesday.
The Section 194 committee last week refused to delay her testimony any longer after Mkhwebane also requested more time to deliver her written statement.
But her fight against alleged unfairness and bias on behalf of the part of the committee chairperson Dyantyi continues.
Mkhwebane has presented the court with at least 12 reasons why she believes she’s not been given a fair hearing.
Dyantyi and Mileham are both challenging the review application.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
