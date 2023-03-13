Oil giant makes 'extraordinary' profit of R3 trillion – an all-time record
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The world’s largest oil companies made staggering profits in 2022 after energy prices skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, BP reported a record annual profit of about R504 billion ($27.7 billion) while Shell reported profits of $726 billion ($39.9 billion) – its best result in 115 years.
Saudi oil giant Aramco, however, takes the cake, having recorded a profit of $161.1bn (£134bn) for 2022.
Aramco, the second largest company in the world after Apple, is one of the world’s worst emitters of greenhouse gases, the cause of the climate crisis.
"It is shocking for a company to make a profit of more than $161bn in a single year through the sale of fossil fuel - the single largest driver of the climate crisis,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.
"It is all the more shocking because this surplus was amassed during a global cost-of-living crisis and aided by the increase in energy prices resulting from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
This is such an enormous dose of profitmaking, or is it profiteering? … You and I are paying record prices… and the oil companies are making record profits. Why is that OK?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
