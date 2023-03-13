Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
info
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM
by TatumR
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

If you're a victim of crime, for example, someone forces you to withdraw money from an ATM, would the bank reimburse you?

Knowler recently dealt with a case in which a woman was hijacked and beaten and forced to hand over her PIN.

The criminals emptied her account.

Absa reviewed the case and found that there was merit in a refund, as it was a life-or-death situation.

… if after our investigation we found that the bank could have prevented or mitigated the customer's losses, but failed to do so, we have the power to recommend that the bank involved must refund the portion of the customer's losses that could have been prevented but for the bank’s negligence…

Banking Ombudsman

Liability only shifts to the bank once the compromise of these details (PIN, etc.) has been reported to the bank because only then will the bank be expected to take immediate steps to prevent the customers' losses.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




