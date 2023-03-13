New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting
Lester Kiewit chats with Sarah Nicholson of JustMoney about how to budget effectively for a newborn.
Listen to Nicholson's tips:
"It's important to understand that kids are a blessing, yes, but not always for our budget," says Kiewit.
First-time parents in South Africa spend on average about R100 000 a year to raise a child.MiWay report
If your child starts grade one in 2023, it'll cost you, on average, between R651 000 to R2 million for public or private education throughout their school career.Old Mutual report
Nicholson shares these money-saving tips so you can enjoy time with your baby without over-stressing about finances:
-
Everything doesn't have to be new - turn to your community, family, and friends so you can borrow baby clothes or bigger items such as prams or car seats if they have older kids
-
Don't go overboard with clothing; babies grow quickly
-
Buy second-hand, gently-used baby clothing
-
Buy multi-purpose items
-
Purchase nappies in bulk
-
Don't believe that educational toys or every new gadget are essential
-
Focus on the fundamentals like spending time with your baby and giving them good nutrition
-
Prepare from the minute you decide or find out you're having a baby - don't wait until the end to buy everything all at once
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.
This article first appeared on KFM : New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146613594_Loving
