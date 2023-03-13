Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Vuyokazi Yokwe, Attorney at the Right2Protest Project and Dr Leigh-Ann Naidoo of UCT’s School of Education.
-
The use of preemptive interdicts to curb protests is a misrepresentation of the law, says Yokwe
-
Higher learning institutions should work with the students, argues Naidoo
The recent protests have largely been around student living conditions, lack of resources and financial exclusion on the basis of student debt.
The University of Cape Town has taken to using preemptive interdicts to prevent the protests.
Yokwe says that these interdicts are problematic as they are preventing students from exercising their right to protest.
She says that it is not fair to use the law in this way and suppress the students' rights on the assumption that they may at some point become violent, and essentially punish them before they have done something wrong.
Using these interdicts to curb, limit, and take away their right to protest entirely is a misrepresentation of the law.Vuyokazi Yokwe, Attorney - Right2Protest Project
Yokwe adds that, with protests, there is often more brutality from the police and private security than from the students.
Naidoo is calling on UCT to withdraw the police from campus and to engage constructively on funding for higher education.
With regards to debt, says Naidoo, it is extremely difficult for students to navigate youth unemployment and the economic crisis to try and build their lives and make a living.
This is a situation where you put young people in a terrible bind to try and secure a livable future.Dr Leigh-Ann Naidoo, Lecturer - UCT’s School of Education
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
