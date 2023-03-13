Fires devastates Exotic Animal World (Butterfly World): 'We are traumatised'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Esther van der Westhuizen, a Zoologist and founder of Exotic Animal World.
-
The fire damaged the kitchen at Exotic Animal World
-
It tragically lost some animals to smoke inhalation
A fire broke out on Sunday morning in the kitchen at Exotic Animal World, destroying food supplies.
The main animal displays were unaffected but some animals died due to smoke inhalation.
We are quite traumatised and some of my keepers were in tears and very sad about the loss of the animals.Esther van der Westhuizen, Zoologist - Exotic Animal World
Exotic Animal World has remained open for now, after moving the kitchen into their big garden area.
We do not want people to stop coming because we need income for animal care.Esther van der Westhuizen, Zoologist - Exotic Animal World
Exotic Animal World is receiving significant donations of fresh food and vegetables from the Klapmuts community.
It urgently needs metal kitchen supplies to replace what was lost in the fire.
Click here if you feel moved to help.
Listen to the interview for more.
