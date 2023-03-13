'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian
Bongani Bingwa catches up with Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors.
Devnarain was the latest recipient of the Best Male Villain award at the Royalty Soapie Awards on 11 March for his role in the drama series Imbewu: The Seed.
According to Devnarain, it was fun and exciting to be playing the bad guy for once
This was a wonderful opportunity just to go into a completely different direction and it is a lot of fun. Being a villain is the kind of role where you are not playing by anyone else’s rules.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
You can forget about society’s rules, you can forget about ethics, you can forget about common human decency, you play by your rules and that is completely liberating.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
He added that one of the challenges was becoming a villain that audiences could believe, as it added to the character’s credibility.
“If he [the villain] is standing in front of you, talking to you right now, you would think ‘I know this guy, I believe him’. It is when he turns on you that you realise ‘what a dangerous man he is’.Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
While this was the sixth edition of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, Devnarain would like to see more award shows like this take place in South Africa as they help to uplift the industry all while recognizing the many talented individuals.
I don’t think we ever have enough of them [award shows]… we don’t have an appreciation for how the industry is supposed to function, in a way where awards functions, like this, are not an anomaly but it is supposed to be normal.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian
