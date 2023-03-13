'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
View all Local
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
View all Business
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans. 21 June 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian

13 March 2023 12:59 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The South African Guild of Actors
Jack Devnarain
Royalty Soapie Awards
Imbewu

Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards.

Bongani Bingwa catches up with Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors.

Devnarain was the latest recipient of the Best Male Villain award at the Royalty Soapie Awards on 11 March for his role in the drama series Imbewu: The Seed.

According to Devnarain, it was fun and exciting to be playing the bad guy for once

This was a wonderful opportunity just to go into a completely different direction and it is a lot of fun. Being a villain is the kind of role where you are not playing by anyone else’s rules.

Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors

You can forget about society’s rules, you can forget about ethics, you can forget about common human decency, you play by your rules and that is completely liberating.

Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors

He added that one of the challenges was becoming a villain that audiences could believe, as it added to the character’s credibility.

“If he [the villain] is standing in front of you, talking to you right now, you would think ‘I know this guy, I believe him’. It is when he turns on you that you realise ‘what a dangerous man he is’.

Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors

While this was the sixth edition of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, Devnarain would like to see more award shows like this take place in South Africa as they help to uplift the industry all while recognizing the many talented individuals.

I don’t think we ever have enough of them [award shows]… we don’t have an appreciation for how the industry is supposed to function, in a way where awards functions, like this, are not an anomaly but it is supposed to be normal.

Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian




13 March 2023 12:59 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The South African Guild of Actors
Jack Devnarain
Royalty Soapie Awards
Imbewu

More from Entertainment

From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show

21 June 2023 1:09 PM

Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' executive producers, Tendayi Nyeke and Peter Ramsey. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+

21 June 2023 12:45 PM

‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash.

12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials

21 June 2023 10:27 AM

It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince William. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Royal Navy

Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

21 June 2023 8:23 AM

Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

20 June 2023 1:48 PM

The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by @melnyk58

Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban

20 June 2023 12:09 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Northern Ireland Office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast

20 June 2023 10:55 AM

Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone mid-concert. Photo: Instagram/@beberexha

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

20 June 2023 9:08 AM

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic

20 June 2023 8:18 AM

Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

Lifestyle Local

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

Lifestyle

Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'

World

EWN Highlights

Gungubele confirms new deadlines gazetted for govt's digital migration plans

21 June 2023 8:31 PM

Technicians working to restore power supply to flood-hit Citrusdal

21 June 2023 8:23 PM

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA