[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin
BMW’s third generation X1 is a compact luxury crossover SUV that hits all the right notes.
After taking it for a spin, I came away very impressed.
The X1 looks stunning with an aggressive design that is not over the top.
The X1 has a luxurious interior which echoes that of the 7-series, which BMW released earlier in the year.
The dashboard is sleek and modern, with a massive digital display that extends from the driver to the centre console which contains a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system.
The car has advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, augmented reality GPS and adaptive cruise control, making it both safe and fun to drive.
The X1, an absolute joy on the road, comes with two engine options, both of which offer impressive performance.
The 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (115 kW/230 Nm of torque) drives the front wheels (which may disappoint BMW purists) via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The engine is quick and responsive, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is extremely smooth.
The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel variant delivers 110 kW and 360 Nm, making it the more fun-to-drive sibling.
BMW will release an all-electric model in South Africa before the year ends.
The X1 may not be the most thrilling car out there, but it hits a sweet spot between excitement and practicality.
Look out for our more detailed review in the coming weeks.
