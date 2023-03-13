Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
City needs you! Volunteers to replace beetle infested trees in special programme

13 March 2023 1:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town asks public to help in a tree replacement programme to remove beetle infested trees from public owned land.

Yes, the City is removing specific PSHB beetle-infested trees and they might be around your area too.

The most common affected areas by the PSHB beetle pest are:

  • Newlands

  • Kenilworth

  • Mowbray

  • Rondebosch

  • Observatory

  • Wynberg

The City Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews said there's only one solution...

Unfortunately, infested trees have to be chipped as this is the only scientifically proven method to prevent the spread of the pest to other areas in Cape Town.

Alderman Eddie Andrews, City Deputy Mayor - Spatial Planning and Environment
Image source: City of Cape Town press release.
Image source: City of Cape Town press release.

On 8 March, the City started removing infested trees along the Liesbeek River corridor, near the N2 highway and Liesbeek Park Way, with chainsaws and wood chipping machines.

The chipped trees are being replanted with Assegai trees – locally indigenous species.

The City if Cape Town is urging residents with infested beetle trees to remove them and plant suitable non-pest attracting trees with a voluntary 'tree replacement programme'.

On this, Andrews said...

We are finalising our official tree replacement programme to replace those infested trees we have to remove from City-owned land.

Alderman Eddie Andrews, City Deputy Mayor - Spatial Planning and Environment

To join the voluntary tree replacing programme, follow these three steps:

1) Be vigilant and spot PSHB beetle-infused trees, correctly

Signs of beetle-infested trees:

  • Branch dieback which is - cracks on the branch; discoloured leaves; dry and leafless branches; branch break-off revealing webs of galleries filled with black fungus

  • Gumming – blobs of goo coming out of the bark; oozing of liquid and gum from the beetle holes.

  • Entry and exit holes – very small holes on the bark of the tree, the size of a sesame seed (2mm) with shotgun-like scars developing around the holes.

  • Staining – brown or dark stains on the bark of the tree.

2) Report PSHB beetle sightings

There are a few ways to report the issue:

  • Online, here.

  • Call the City of Cape Town's Invasive Species Unit: 021 444 2357 (Monday to Friday, from 07:30 to 16:00)

  • Email: invasive.species@capetown.gov.za

The City will try to respond within 10 working days to verify a reported sighting.

The response time will also depend on the number of sightings reported.

3) After confirmation from the City, remove the infested tree by...

  • Chipping the tree.

  • Placing the infested material in refuse bags, seal it and put these in direct sunlight for at least six weeks.

  • Dumping the chips in your compost heap as the heat build-up will kill the beetle.

  • Burning infected wood at appropriate incineration facilities.

  • Cleaning tools and equipment used to trim/cut/prune plants.

And replant them with:

  • Assegai tree (Curtisia Dentana)

  • White milkwood (Sideroxylon inerme) - recommended for areas with coastal sands

  • Camphor bush (Tarchonanthus camphoratus) – recommended for Cape Flats areas

  • Water pear (Syzigium quineense)

Stay updated with the full list of trees to replant and **voluntary programme information **on the City's website.

Warnings to note: while removing and replanting, there are couple of things you should avoid like:

  • Do not move any plant or tree material from areas with confirmed cases of PSHB, such as Somerset West, Newlands, Kenilworth, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Observatory and Wynberg.

  • When handling plant material, inspect the tree for PSHB symptoms.

  • Clean gardening and other tools before and after use and disinfect vehicles used to transport green waste.

  • Transport green waste in closed and sealed bags, or cover the back with a sail cover

  • Avoid routes passing through areas with PSHB infested trees.

  • Buy firewood where you are going to use it.

  • Don't fall for fake remedies. There is no known cure as yet.

  • Do not move plant/tree material/firewood outside of areas where PSHB has been confirmed to be present to other areas - it can spread.

  • Do not transport any form of green waste in open vehicles, cover it with sail covers even if no PSHB has been identified as such green waste.

  • Seek assistance from trained and equipped service providers with sound knowledge of PSHB

To date, the City's recorded 191 infested trees affecting these areas:

  • 104 on City-owned land

  • 87 on private properties in the southern suburbs

  • The most infested trees are around the Southern suburbs where the following tree types are popular: Boxelder, London Plane, English Oak, and Grey Poplar.

Currently, priority is given to the removal of Boxelders from City-owned land along major transport routes.

Let's help keep nature safe and avoid harming our environment unnecessarily.


This article first appeared on KFM : City needs you! Volunteers to replace beetle infested trees in special programme




