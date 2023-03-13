Queen B or pleaser? Psycholgist breaks down bullying hierarchies amongst kids





Clement Manyathela interviews Pam Tudin, psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd.

Bullying is very difficult to deal with, especially for children.

Many kids who are experiencing bullying stay silent, keeping it from their friends and the adults in their lives.

According to Childline SA, between July to September 2022, it received calls from the Child Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation (CANE) Helpline for 155 in school bullying cases, 21 out of school cases, 15 cyberbullying incidents,

How do you know if someone is being rude, mean, or bullying?

Tudin describes being rude as an 'once-off' incident, when someone takes their frustrations out on someone else.

Being mean on the other hand is more targeted, most times towards someone more vulnerable, but is a once-off occurrence, says Tudin.

Bullying is behaviour that is intentional, focused and repeated towards one person.

Believe it or not, our own children can also be bullies. Pam Tudin, Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd

Cyber bullying, bullying that makes use of technology to harass, threaten, embarrass, or target another person, has become the main form of bullying.

Cyberbullying presents itself in many forms:

Intentional exclusion from online chats

Trolling: Baiting someone to respond to you, often times with racist comments, says Tudin

Harassment: Fat shaming, slut shaming or using fake accounts with images of your children

Doxing: Sharing someones identity or private information without their consent

Catfishing: Creating fake accounts with fake profiles, which heightens 'stranger danger'

While cyber bullying occurs online, Tudin says that most times they move from computer screens to in-person.

There are so many ways that our children are being bullied at the moment. Pam Tudin, Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd

According to Tudin, girls and boys approach bullying very differently.

This is because from a young age, girls have been taught that punching or being physical was 'unladylike', and therefore learnt how to use their tongues, says Tudin.

This is what Tudin refers to as 'relational aggression'.

Within girl friendship groups there is a hierarchy:

The 'Queen B': According to Tudin, she's manipulative and the leader of the group. Instead of doing her own 'dirty work', she will have her side-kick do it

Banker: The banker holds onto secrets and shares it with the Queen B when it will work in her favour, as a way to secure a 'promotion' in the group

*Pleaser: She will do anything for the Queen to get approval and to avoid being the target of bullying

Healthy floater: She will float between friendship groups when she doesn't necessarily click with the values of the group

Unhealthy floater: She will move from group to group with the hopes of securing a space in the group

Target: This person will repeatedly be bullied by the Queen

Boys only have the King and the sidekick, and everyone else in the group is there to witness the King and his power, says Tudin.

She adds that boys like to keep their victims close to demonstrate their power.

Tudin says that the reason why most victims of cyber bullying often refrain from telling someone is because most times, the solution would be to have their devices taken away from them, which is not what they would want.

The last thing they want on earth is to lose their device. Pam Tudin, Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd

Our over-reaction in terms of removing devices is the thing that petrifies them the most and makes them not want to share the truth. Pam Tudin, Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd

Instead, parents should adopt the 'soft landing place' approach.

This is when your child knows that you're a safe space where they can share what's going on in their lives, without you over-reacting, says Tudin.

Instead of saying 'I'm going to phone their parents', Tudin encourages parents to rather acknowledge what your child has said, to sit together, and to come up with a solution.

According to Tudin, this shows that you aren't reactive, and secondly that you trust your child to try and solve the issue.

While it's important for your child to stand up for themselves, Tudin says that it isn't the responsibility of the child to handle the problem, it needs adult intervention.

Bullying should not be handled by the child. Pam Tudin, Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd

