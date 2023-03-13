Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
View all Local
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
View all Business
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans. 21 June 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much

13 March 2023 11:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
home rentals
Africa Melane
Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge

Fewer rental properties remained empty in the last quarter of 2022 than in the last quarter of 2021.

Africa Melane speaks with Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager at Sotheby's International Realty.

  • The rental property market is especially strong in Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal

  • Even very expensive rental properties are finding tenants

© Andy Dean /123rf
© Andy Dean /123rf

Rental vacancies have dropped from 11.71% in Q4/2021 to 8.13% in Q4/2022.

The rental market in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town is particularly healthy, according to Dellbridge.

In Cape Town, there is more interest in very expensive rentals than there has been for years, she says

... even our properties sitting at the R100 000 a month level are being viewed quite extensively and going.

Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager - Sotheby's International Realty

In Gauteng, there have been some challenges with finding renters for properties.

Dellbridge says landlords should consider being more flexible about how many people they allow to live in their properties.

An empty property is not an investment, it is a liability.

Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager - Sotheby's International Realty

Listen to the interview for more.




13 March 2023 11:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
home rentals
Africa Melane
Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

21 June 2023 3:45 PM

Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

21 June 2023 12:34 PM

Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from itckets.co.za

Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC

21 June 2023 11:19 AM

Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

21 June 2023 9:57 AM

Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi

21 June 2023 9:09 AM

It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Cape Town libraries to participate in CODING TOURNAMENT

21 June 2023 7:39 AM

Various Cape Town library teams will be taking part in a Library Coding Network tournament on Mandela Day (18 July).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce.

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The matter was first taken up by the commission in 2015 insisting that the companies colluded to fix the deposit price of the LPG cylinders to first time buyers. Picture : Pixabay

WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

19 June 2023 7:20 PM

Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

Lifestyle Local

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

Lifestyle

Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'

World

EWN Highlights

Gungubele confirms new deadlines gazetted for govt's digital migration plans

21 June 2023 8:31 PM

Technicians working to restore power supply to flood-hit Citrusdal

21 June 2023 8:23 PM

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA