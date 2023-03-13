Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much
Africa Melane speaks with Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager at Sotheby's International Realty.
-
The rental property market is especially strong in Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal
-
Even very expensive rental properties are finding tenants
Rental vacancies have dropped from 11.71% in Q4/2021 to 8.13% in Q4/2022.
The rental market in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town is particularly healthy, according to Dellbridge.
In Cape Town, there is more interest in very expensive rentals than there has been for years, she says
... even our properties sitting at the R100 000 a month level are being viewed quite extensively and going.Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager - Sotheby's International Realty
In Gauteng, there have been some challenges with finding renters for properties.
Dellbridge says landlords should consider being more flexible about how many people they allow to live in their properties.
An empty property is not an investment, it is a liability.Lorraine-Marié Dellbridge, Rental Department Manager - Sotheby's International Realty
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
