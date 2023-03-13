Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has interdicted strike action by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) after its members stayed away from their posts.
The judgment handed down on Monday morning said that the employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with any industrial action.
BREAKING: #NehawuStrike interdicted! pic.twitter.com/lGhodjES3k' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
#NehawuStrike members have arrived. They have been singing meters from away from police and Soldiers and now they are moving away from the hospital. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/agYN1TLeFV' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
Nehawu is among the public service unions that have been negotiating for a 10% wage hike.
Its strike disrupted operations at many health facilities across the country.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Monday announced that the number of patients who had died was believed to have increased.
Phaahla said that the health fatalities are linked to the lack of medical assistance during the week-long strike.
ALSO READ: Nehawu strike: death toll believed to have risen - Phaahla
The minister was at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus where members of the South African Defence Force and police were deployed.
Phaahla said that in addition to the four deaths linked to the Nehawu strike last week, more people have lost their lives.
“I can tell you for sure that it’s not standing at four. There are more reports, but we just want to be very cautious in terms of accuracy. So, we’re getting the clinical reports – clinical data. All I can say at this stage is that there’s more than four.”
He said that among the deceased are babies.
Meanwhile, Nehawu continued to demonstrate outside the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, just metres away from soldiers and police.
This article first appeared on EWN : Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More