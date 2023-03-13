



While everyone loves a good nap and it is scientifically proven to be better for you than a cup of coffee, how long is too long to nap?

A nap, by definition, is a SHORT period of sleep.

While napping can help you stay healthy, offering relaxation, reduced fatigue and improved performance, there is a sweet spot when it comes to how long your naps should be.

The Mayo Clinic recommends keeping your naps short, between 10 to 20 minutes long. The longer you nap, the more likely you are to feel groggy afterward.

Sleeping for 20 minutes allows the napper to get a bit of light sleep to help boost their alertness without entering into a deep sleep.

If you are looking to schedule in a nap it is best to take it before 3pm as it could interfere with you nighttime sleep.

The clinic also recommends creating a restful environment for your naps, find a quiet and dark place with little to no distractions.

While naps may not affect everyone the same, if you’re experiencing an increased need for naps, and there’s no obvious cause of new fatigue in your life, consider talking to your doctor.

via GIPHY

This article first appeared on 947 : How long is too long? Here's the lowdown on taking the perfect nap