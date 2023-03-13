76-year-old completes 37th Cycle Tour: 'I've been blessed to be able to do it'
Lester Kiewit interviews Everson.
-
At almost 76, Everson is still raking in sporting achievements
-
He finished this year's Cape Town Cycle Tour in four hours and 11 minutes
Everson, who completed this year's Cape Cycle Tour with an impressive time of four hours and 11 minutes, played various sports while at school and kept it up throughout his life.
I always felt that you have got to keep the circulation in your body going.George Everson
Everson has also completed 11 Comrades Marathons and numerous Two Oceans ultras.
He aims to continue competing and wants to ride his 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour by the time he is 80.
I have been very blessed to be able to do it.George Everson
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55414051_cycling-competition-view-from-behind.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.Read More