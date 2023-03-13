76-year-old completes 37th Cycle Tour: 'I've been blessed to be able to do it'





Lester Kiewit interviews Everson.

At almost 76, Everson is still raking in sporting achievements

He finished this year's Cape Town Cycle Tour in four hours and 11 minutes

Picture: pavel1964/123rf.com

Everson, who completed this year's Cape Cycle Tour with an impressive time of four hours and 11 minutes, played various sports while at school and kept it up throughout his life.

I always felt that you have got to keep the circulation in your body going. George Everson

Everson has also completed 11 Comrades Marathons and numerous Two Oceans ultras.

He aims to continue competing and wants to ride his 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour by the time he is 80.

I have been very blessed to be able to do it. George Everson

Listen to the interview for more.