[WATCH] God save Prince William! Museum has some of the WORST wax figures ever

Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton figures at this museum are going viral

The museum supposedly gets thousands of tourists every month

Screengrab from a video of Krakow Wax Museum posted on TikTok @beckablackburn4

Wax figures have a tendency to be a little unsettling and over the years a number of celebrity wax figures have gone viral for completely missing the mark.

A video from TikTok user Beckablackburn4, which showed her visit to Krakow Wax Museum in Poland, has over 13 million views, probably because of the horrendous wax figures of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It is so funny to me that this is what social media does. This thing has been around for the last 10 years but suddenly it is now in the news. Barbara Friedman

It is not only William and Kate whose likeness leaves something to be desired, the video also highlights an almost unrecognisable Elvis, Shrek and the trio from Harry Potter.

Despite its nightmarish figures (or, perhaps, because of them), the museum gets thousands of tourists through its doors every month.

