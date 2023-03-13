[WATCH] God save Prince William! Museum has some of the WORST wax figures ever
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton figures at this museum are going viral
-
The museum supposedly gets thousands of tourists every month
Wax figures have a tendency to be a little unsettling and over the years a number of celebrity wax figures have gone viral for completely missing the mark.
A video from TikTok user Beckablackburn4, which showed her visit to Krakow Wax Museum in Poland, has over 13 million views, probably because of the horrendous wax figures of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
It is so funny to me that this is what social media does. This thing has been around for the last 10 years but suddenly it is now in the news.Barbara Friedman
It is not only William and Kate whose likeness leaves something to be desired, the video also highlights an almost unrecognisable Elvis, Shrek and the trio from Harry Potter.
Despite its nightmarish figures (or, perhaps, because of them), the museum gets thousands of tourists through its doors every month.
@beckablackburn4 I couldnt tell if this was a real wax museum 💀 wait until the end #krakow #krakow23 #poland #fail #funny #viral #waxmuseum ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 3:19).
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@beckablackburn4/video/7199219118791265542
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.Read More