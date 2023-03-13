The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike
This is The Midday Report's top story today: The Courts have granted an interdict against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to prevent essential workers from continuing their strike.
The union has been waging a nationwide strike to demand better pay, but the court finding is that essential workers may not participate. Non-essential workers, however, are still able to continue with the strike. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.
She says the Health Minister has appealed to workers.
He's spoken about how he's hoping that many of these workers will really just appeal to their emotions and their Ubuntu, so to speak, to say that people are desperate for help at these facilities. As much as they have a right to demonstrate and to protest, this shouldn't be infringing on the right to life.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- COPE spokesperson discussed the Tshwane Mayoral race, and also clarifies Cope factions.
- Newly announced Public Service and Administration Minister, Noxolo Kiviet is in trouble as Fort Hare hands her over to the SIU regarding questions around her qualifications.
- Online shopping portal Shein is under the spotlight, as SA businesses and labour organisations call for investigations.
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.Read More
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More