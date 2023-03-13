5 reasons why your children should grow up with a pet
While owning a pet is a massive responsibility, the benefits of living with a happy, well-socialised animal are endless – especially for children.
The Johannesburg SPCA shares five reasons why you should consider adding a furry friend to your family:
1) Pets teach responsibility and compassion
Instilling a love of animals and how to care for them, under adult supervision of course, can teach children the important life lessons of responsibility and compassion.
It can also help build self-esteem as little tasks such as filling up their pet’s water bowl can give small kids a sense of accomplishment.
2) Children who grow up with animals can be healthier
Peadiatric studies have shown that children who have lived with pets, especially dogs, during the first year of their life have a better immune system than those who did not.
Exposure to dogs can positively boost their immune system during infancy.
Children who do however fall ill seem to have a shorter course of antibiotics than children who don’t live with pets.
3) They have fewer allergies
Studies have also found that children with a tendency of respiratory allergies or asthma (passed down from a parent) are much less likely to develop similar issues if they has a dog in the house.
Early exposure is important for the children to benefit the most.
4) They are more active
Dogs understand the importance of existence and are expects at getting their humans to play.
Children who grow up with dogs are more active, experts even believe that dog ownership can help combat childhood obesity.
5) They are less anxious
Studies have found that children with dogs in their home have reduced anxiety levels.
It is believed that children who interact with dogs have increased levels of oxytocin released to their brain.
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 reasons why your children should grow up with a pet
Source : Picture: Pixabay.com
