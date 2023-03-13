'Powerless' Philippi school principal needs YOUR help to put on a new roof





Pippa Hudson interviews Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre.

Over the weekend, Hudson came across tweets showing the poor conditions of Sakhingomso Educare Centre.

Who on my timeline can assist this EduCare centre in Philippi to get a new roof before winter? @CapeTalk @geordinhl https://t.co/ApvxSGf1AK https://t.co/OwnVGl0qaW ' Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) March 12, 2023

At the age of 25, Kanzi started the centre as a way to give back to her community.

After receiving land from the then ward councilor, and being registered with the Department of Education, the in-demand centre is now the home to 187 kids, from the age of eight months.

Being the change in a community comes with grave responsibility and pressure, which has been no stranger to Kanzi.

The urgent problem the school is facing is a leaking roof, and with winter quickly approaching, installing a new one is of high importance.

The roof covers not only the play area for children, but in order to reach the bathroom, children need to pass that area.

After doing as much as she could on her own and being quoted roughly R60 000 to fix the roof, Kanzi is now turning to the public, begging for help.

I can't take it anymore. Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre

What you can do to help:

Provide roof sheets

Volunteer your time, services and skills

Donate toys suitable for kids between the ages of 8 months and 6-years-old

I open the doors to anyone that's willing to help. Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre

To donate:

Phone Kanzi: 073 965 8909

Get in contact with their Facebook page: Sakhingomso Educare Centre

The Department [of Education] is failing us. Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre

