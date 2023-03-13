'Powerless' Philippi school principal needs YOUR help to put on a new roof
Pippa Hudson interviews Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre.
Over the weekend, Hudson came across tweets showing the poor conditions of Sakhingomso Educare Centre.
Who on my timeline can assist this EduCare centre in Philippi to get a new roof before winter? @CapeTalk @geordinhl https://t.co/ApvxSGf1AK https://t.co/OwnVGl0qaW' Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) March 12, 2023
March 12, 2023
March 12, 2023
At the age of 25, Kanzi started the centre as a way to give back to her community.
After receiving land from the then ward councilor, and being registered with the Department of Education, the in-demand centre is now the home to 187 kids, from the age of eight months.
Being the change in a community comes with grave responsibility and pressure, which has been no stranger to Kanzi.
The urgent problem the school is facing is a leaking roof, and with winter quickly approaching, installing a new one is of high importance.
The roof covers not only the play area for children, but in order to reach the bathroom, children need to pass that area.
After doing as much as she could on her own and being quoted roughly R60 000 to fix the roof, Kanzi is now turning to the public, begging for help.
I can't take it anymore.Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre
What you can do to help:
- Provide roof sheets
- Volunteer your time, services and skills
- Donate toys suitable for kids between the ages of 8 months and 6-years-old
I open the doors to anyone that's willing to help.Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre
To donate:
- Phone Kanzi: 073 965 8909
- Get in contact with their Facebook page: Sakhingomso Educare Centre
The Department [of Education] is failing us.Pelisa Kanzi, Principal of the Sakhingomso Educare Centre
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: @urbanjodi
More from Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More