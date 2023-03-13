Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread
John Perlman interviews Alan Browde, CEO and Founder of SA Harvest.
Castle Lager has launched a first of its kind innovation, dubbed “Bread of the Nation”, that will see by-products of its beer brewing process to sustainably produce bread that's high in fibre and a source of protein.
The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.
Castle Lager has teamed up with SA Harvest, an organisation whose mission is to end hunger in South Africa, to distribute the bread.
Browde says that this is a sustainable initiative that will continue to rescue organic food that would've gone to landfills.
He adds that millions of people in South Africa do not have access to affordable nutritious food, and he believes that this will be an initiative that will enable this.
From the bakery, SA Harvest will then distribute the bread to more than 200 of their beneficiaries country-wide.
Browde says that in addition to the other food provided by SA Harvest, he hopes that it will provide a wholesome meals for those in need.
We at SA Harvest feel absolutely privileged and motivated by the fact that Castle Lager chose us to do the distribution, and we're looking forward to making it something that will really last forever.Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest
While this is one solution to the hunger crisis in the country, Browde says that the real solution comes down to systemic changes that lies in the hands of the government.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
