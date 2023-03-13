Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment





Absa Group reported a revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.

The financial services group still reported growth despite the negative economic environment.

The Group's headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion.

We reported strong earnings for 2022 today and we look forward to expanding our role as a driver of growth for Africa. Read more: https://t.co/raQvRwVdSy #AbsaResults2022 pic.twitter.com/ggQsU2zzsq ' Absa Group (@Absa) March 13, 2023

Absa on Monday published its financial results for the year ending December 2022, with reported revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.

Group headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion from R17.83 billion the previous year.

It also declared a full year dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785 cents the year before.

Headline earnings per share was recorded at 2,443 cents.

Today was a celebration of all the effort that our colleagues put into the last year. We’ve pulled together a view of the significant highlights from 2022. #AbsaResults2022

Watch here: https://t.co/hLK7CNEfUZ ' Absa Group (@Absa) March 13, 2023

We think as a franchise we're well positioned to deal with any sort of macro challenges that come our way, but also still look for opportunities to grow. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

Our biggest business is in South Africa, that is 80% of our results. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

If you look at the quality of our balance sheet, the resilience in our balance sheet. Capital levels, coverage levels that we've got is well above the pre-covid levels. Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

