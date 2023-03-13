Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Husband walks 600km to raise funds to help pay off wife's student debt He's determined to raise funds for his wife to complete her studies and pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. 13 March 2023 5:47 PM
Cape Town's plans on track to protect residents from four stages of loadshedding It's set to become the first city in the country to offer households and businesses cash for their excess rooftop solar power. 13 March 2023 5:11 PM
Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities. 13 March 2023 5:03 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike All the news you need to know. 13 March 2023 1:53 PM
Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal. 13 March 2023 8:44 AM
Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair Mkwebane wants the court to overturn committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings i... 13 March 2023 8:30 AM
View all Politics
Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa. 13 March 2023 10:54 PM
MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group. 13 March 2023 9:56 PM
Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment Absa on Monday published its financial results, declaring a full year dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785... 13 March 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
'Powerless' Philippi school principal needs YOUR help to put on a new roof Desperate principal is in need of donations to help give the children of Philippi the environment they deserve to succeed. 13 March 2023 4:36 PM
Whale what do we have here? Orca 'adopts' baby pilot whale A female orca was spotted with either an adopted or abducted long finned pilot whale calf. 13 March 2023 3:52 PM
Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control' Report showed that 800,000 people entered the credit market as a way to make ends meet. 13 March 2023 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 Marc... 13 March 2023 8:05 PM
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi. 10 March 2023 11:14 AM
View all Sport
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards. 13 March 2023 12:59 PM
Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint. 13 March 2023 8:50 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet A wax museum in Poland has gone viral after images of ghastly wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit social media. 11 March 2023 4:22 PM
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future' Some students protesting at higher learning institutions across the country have been suspended and arrested. 13 March 2023 10:05 AM
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment

13 March 2023 8:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Arrie Rautenbach
Absa Group Limited

Absa on Monday published its financial results, declaring a full year dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785 cents the year before.

  • Absa Group reported a revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.

  • The financial services group still reported growth despite the negative economic environment.

  • The Group's headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion.

Absa on Monday published its financial results for the year ending December 2022, with reported revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.

Group headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion from R17.83 billion the previous year.

It also declared a full year dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785 cents the year before.

Headline earnings per share was recorded at 2,443 cents.

We think as a franchise we're well positioned to deal with any sort of macro challenges that come our way, but also still look for opportunities to grow.

Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

Our biggest business is in South Africa, that is 80% of our results.

Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

If you look at the quality of our balance sheet, the resilience in our balance sheet. Capital levels, coverage levels that we've got is well above the pre-covid levels.

Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.

Listen to the audio for more.




13 March 2023 8:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Arrie Rautenbach
Absa Group Limited

More from Business

Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service

13 March 2023 10:54 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN Africa. Picture: Supplied.

MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding

13 March 2023 9:56 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bread. Picture: Pixabay.

Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread

13 March 2023 5:03 PM

The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control'

13 March 2023 3:49 PM

Report showed that 800,000 people entered the credit market as a way to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much

13 March 2023 11:50 AM

Fewer rental properties remained empty in the last quarter of 2022 than in the last quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © 1971yes/123rf.com.

Oil giant makes 'extraordinary' profit of R3 trillion – an all-time record

13 March 2023 8:22 AM

Saudi state-owned Aramco, boosted by spiralling energy prices, raked in a profit of $161.1 billion last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?

10 March 2023 7:40 AM

Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms

9 March 2023 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Uber Eats' 'Stokvel Ladies' campaign on YouTube

The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)

9 March 2023 8:03 PM

The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho

13 March 2023 10:05 PM

WC's Winde concerned about EFF's call for national shutdown

13 March 2023 9:55 PM

Funzi Ngobeni to take up role of ActionSA Gauteng chairperson

13 March 2023 8:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA