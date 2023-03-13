MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding
-
The MTN Group is Africa's biggest mobile telecoms operator
-
MTN revised profit margin target to 37%-39%, down from 39%-42% for its South African business.
-
Rolling power cuts have forced the telecoms industry to find alternative energy sources to power its towers.
Africa's biggest mobile telecoms operator, the MTN Group has revised its profit margin target for it's South African business, as it feels the financial impact of loadshedding.
MTN-SA, which is the group's biggest market by revenue, downgraded its profit margin target to 37%-39%, down from 39%-42% for the year ended, 31 December 2022.
Rolling power cuts have forced the telecoms industry to find alternative energy sources such as batteries and diesel generator to power its towers in order to keep customers connected.
MTN, which is available in 19 African countries still reported headline earnings per share growth of 16.9%, despite the issues faced in South Africa.
We do call out South African in particular to have been a very challenging macro backdrop...If you remember in the first half of the year, we had 62 days of loadshedding. The levels of loadshedding were benign compared to what we’re experiencing today.Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group
As a consequence of that [loadshedding] we need to think of our network in South Africa, quite differently, in terms of increasing its resilience.Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group
...getting every site with a battery, and ensuring the battery has sufficient capacity to deal with elevated loadshedding. A four hour battery is not really going to help us anymore.Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Supplied
More from Business
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme.Read More
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.Read More
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More