Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service

13 March 2023 10:54 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
PayShap

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa.

  • PayShap, South Africa’s first low value, interbank, real-time digital payments service.

  • The service is not a standalone app and is accessed through existing banking channels only.

  • Users can transfer up to R 3000 without sharing bank account details.

payshap1jpg

South African bank account holders can now easily pay and receive money (up to R3000 per transaction) instantly, between participating banks, without sharing bank account details.

On Monday saw the launch of PayShap, South Africa’s first low value, interbank, real-time digital payments service.

The focus at launch is on person-to-person payments, enabling every South African, including small business owners and merchants to commercial businesses, to benefit from the service which becomes a viable alternative to cash.

PayShap is not a standalone app and is accessed through existing banking channels only.

PayShap is currently available at four participating banks in South Africa, namely Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank with more banks, including Capitec expected to go live in the coming months.

South African bank account holders can now easily pay and receive money (up to R3000 per transaction) instantly, between participating banks, without sharing bank account details.

On Monday saw the launch of PayShap, South Africa’s first low value, interbank, real-time digital payments service.

The focus at launch is on person-to-person payments, enabling every South African, including small business owners and merchants to commercial businesses, to benefit from the service which becomes a viable alternative to cash.

PayShap is not a standalone app and is accessed through existing banking channels only.

PayShap is currently available at four participating banks in South Africa, namely Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank with more banks, including Capitec expected to go live in the coming months.

It is very much a collaborative effort by the industry to modernize SA payments, and make payments easier for South Africans.

Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa

We've taken South Africa from legacy, which is if I'm making payments between banks, from my bank to your bank, it will traditionally clear over a 24 to 48 hour period, to building a payment platform whch initially luanches with low value payments...that can clear instantly.

Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa

...using your mobile number as the destination, or the identifier insread of punching in your account number on my banking app, and you'll get money instantly.

Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa

Listen to the audio for more.




13 March 2023 10:54 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
PayShap

