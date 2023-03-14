ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council
PRETORIA - African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana is the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.
He was elected on Monday night. Ndzwanana, who was backed by the African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition, beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to the position.
READ: Ex-ActionSA councillor Molapo barred from voting for Tshwane council speaker
He received 105 votes while garnered Morodi got 37. There was a total of 69 votes deemed spoilt by the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
Speaking shortly after his election, Ndzwanana said that he wanted to introduce a culture in the Tshwane council where all councillors were councillors were treated equally despite political affiliation.
However, he said, service delivery is the priority.
“What needs to be done, from now, is to make sure the residents of Tshwane get what they deserve, what they need. They must understand and know that from now on forward, they do have a leadership that will drive services to them.”
Mncedi Ndzwanana (ATM) has been elected as the new council speaker in Tshwane Municipality.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
This is another loss for the DA-led coalition in Tshwane which has more council seats than the ANC-led coalition.
It’s unclear at this stage why there were so many spoiled ballots. TCG https://t.co/IXRTbroycN
Mncedi Ndzwanana (ATM), newly elected Speaker of Tshwane council, says all he wants to do is deliver services to the people of Tshwane.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
Ndzwanana says it is the DA’s fault their votes were discarded and that is not his concern whether they challenge the results or not. TCG pic.twitter.com/YbBRo7noVQ
Mncedi Ndzwanana (ATM), newly elected Speaker of Tshwane Council, says he wants to introduce a culture of everyone being equal in council.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
He says he will be a speaker for all councillors.
Ndzwanana says the ANC-led minority government in Tshwane will be effective. TCG pic.twitter.com/0useFMZaQt
[WATCH] This was the moment when ATM councillor, Mncedi Ndzwanana, was announced as the new Speaker of Tshwane Municipality council. TCG pic.twitter.com/vx2umN2YwA' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council
More from Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More
More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities
Gift of the Givers volunteers are unloading food parcels, mattresses, and toiletries from a gift of the givers truck.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel
Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.Read More
National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards
David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.Read More
Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.Read More
'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.Read More