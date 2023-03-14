ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council





PRETORIA - African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana is the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.

He was elected on Monday night. Ndzwanana, who was backed by the African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition, beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to the position.

He received 105 votes while garnered Morodi got 37. There was a total of 69 votes deemed spoilt by the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Speaking shortly after his election, Ndzwanana said that he wanted to introduce a culture in the Tshwane council where all councillors were councillors were treated equally despite political affiliation.

However, he said, service delivery is the priority.

“What needs to be done, from now, is to make sure the residents of Tshwane get what they deserve, what they need. They must understand and know that from now on forward, they do have a leadership that will drive services to them.”

