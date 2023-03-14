Bongani Baloyi after ActionSA split: 'I am still a political animal'
Bongani Bingwa interviews former ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson Bongani Baloyi.
-
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba describes his relationship with Baloyi as having irreconcilable differences
-
Baloyi says the attempt to demote him to national spokesperson was illogical
I said, for the same reasons you are removing me as provincial chairperson, you cannot appoint me as a national spokesperson because the trust relationship has not improved, according to you, and the position of national spokesperson works with you on a day-to-day basis.Bongani Baloyi, Former Gauteng Chairperson - ActionSA
Baloyi says that there was no process that explained to him what he had done to contribute to these "irreconcilable differences".
When he asked for clarity, he got no response, he claims.
As for the future, he says he still has political ambitions.
I am a political animal. I will apply my mind… and determine the course of action.Bongani Baloyi, Former Gauteng chairperson - Action SA
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Bongani Baloyi after ActionSA split: 'I am still a political animal'
More from Politics
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in
Events of a more negative nature seem to have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive ones.Read More
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More