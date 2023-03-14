Bongani Baloyi after ActionSA split: 'I am still a political animal'





Bongani Bingwa interviews former ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson Bongani Baloyi.

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba describes his relationship with Baloyi as having irreconcilable differences

Baloyi says the attempt to demote him to national spokesperson was illogical

ActionSA Bongani Baloyi and Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

I said, for the same reasons you are removing me as provincial chairperson, you cannot appoint me as a national spokesperson because the trust relationship has not improved, according to you, and the position of national spokesperson works with you on a day-to-day basis. Bongani Baloyi, Former Gauteng Chairperson - ActionSA

Baloyi says that there was no process that explained to him what he had done to contribute to these "irreconcilable differences".

When he asked for clarity, he got no response, he claims.

As for the future, he says he still has political ambitions.

I am a political animal. I will apply my mind… and determine the course of action. Bongani Baloyi, Former Gauteng chairperson - Action SA

