'Teachers need additional training to deal with students who fall behind'





John Perlman speaks to Dr Craig Pournara, Associate Professor of Maths Education at Wits.

Many students enter high school with deficiencies in their education

- To deal with deficiencies, teachers need more training than what teaching degrees currently offer

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

According to the Department of Education, only 43.3% of maths and science heads of departments are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers.

Many students enter high school with backlogs that teachers are unsure of how to address, says Pournara.

He says that teachers may need additional training or skills to deal with this, as the regular four-year teaching degree or Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) is not enough.

The fact remains that teachers in the system are not sure how to deal with this. So what can you expect from teachers coming out of the university system into the schooling system? Dr Craig Pournara, Associate Professor of Maths Education - Wits

