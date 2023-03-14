NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani elected WSU convocation committee treasurer
JOHANNESBURG - Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who was convicted of theft last year after spending over R800,000 of the money she received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has been elected as treasurer of the WSU convocation committee.
In recent weeks, she took to social media to announce her candidacy for the treasurer's position in the convocation committee, which raises funds for the institution and the foundation.
A total of 79 votes were cast for Mani, while 29 votes were cast for Nontiyo.
A statement was released by her campaign manager, Athenkosi Fani, who said the journey had not been easy for Mani, especially with the media scrutiny and backlash she received.
"Your vote for her is a clear indication that your voice is more powerful than negative media attention. Your vote proves that you believe in Sibongile Mani's vision and ability to handle the situation," Fani said.
"Sibongile Mani has shown incredible strength and resilience throughout this entire process. She has remained steadfast in her commitment to serving you, the people, and being an independent voice for change. Her unwavering determination is an inspiration, not just for women, but for all who seek to create a better future for themselves and their communities".
She was accidentally paid an amount of R14 million instead of R1,400 in June 2017 by Cape Town-based company, Intellimali.
Mani’s appeal will be heard on the second term between 11 April and 30 June in the Makhanda High Court.
This article first appeared on EWN : NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani elected WSU convocation committee treasurer
