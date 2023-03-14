Best (and worst) days to hit the gym
Our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is in conversation with Africa Melane about the busiest and quietest gym days.
The secret to getting the best gym workout is to know when it's busiest... and avoid it because you'll wait in line to use the equipment.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness enthusiast
So, when are gyms busiest?
Van der Westhuizen shared 2022 research from Jawbone.
The company studied gym goers in The United States of America and revealed that Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the busiest gym days with peak times at 5 PM.
Why?
Jawbone's research showed that Mondays are the busiest because people tend to:
-
Feel rested
-
Feel guilty after weekend spoils
-
Start a new week with new fitness goals
-
Reduce anxiety related to the upcoming week
-
May have fewer things to do on Mondays so working out is easier to schedule
-
Might feel bad for not going over the weekend
So, when's the best time to hit the gym?
Saturday, Sunday, and Friday afternoons have proven to be the quietest.
Weekdays between 9am and 5pm are also quiet as many people are working.
This article first appeared on KFM : Best (and worst) days to hit the gym
Source : Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash
