Best (and worst) days to hit the gym

The secret to getting the best gym workout is to know when it's busiest... and avoid it because you'll wait in line to use the equipment. Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness enthusiast

So, when are gyms busiest?

Van der Westhuizen shared 2022 research from Jawbone.

The company studied gym goers in The United States of America and revealed that Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the busiest gym days with peak times at 5 PM.

Why?

Jawbone's research showed that Mondays are the busiest because people tend to:

Feel rested

Feel guilty after weekend spoils

Start a new week with new fitness goals

Reduce anxiety related to the upcoming week

May have fewer things to do on Mondays so working out is easier to schedule

Might feel bad for not going over the weekend

So, when's the best time to hit the gym?

Saturday, Sunday, and Friday afternoons have proven to be the quietest.

Weekdays between 9am and 5pm are also quiet as many people are working.

