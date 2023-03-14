'There will be NO national shutdown in Cape Town': Mayor Hill-Lewis warns EFF





The City of Cape Town on Tuesday filed an application for an interdict against any attempts by the EFF to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, and disruptions.

The EFF plans a "national shutdown" protest for Monday, 20 March.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis warns the EFF about "trying" a national shutdown in Cape Town. Screengrab from video on Twitter @geordinhl

Everyone has the right to protest in South Africa, but Cape Town will not tolerate thuggery aimed at terrorising the public, says Hill-Lewis.

He says the City will prosecute civil claims against the EFF, should there be any infrastructure damage as a result of the protest.

Cape Town will be open for business as usual, and authorities are well prepared and equipped to deal with what is likely to be only limited isolated attempts at disruption by the EFF. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town