‘It’s so difficult for public servants to survive' - Sapu spokesperson
Lester Kiewit chats to Lesiba Thobakgale, Sapu spokesperson, and Roger Etkind, labour analyst and editor of Amandla magazine.
Sapu will be joining the ongoing strikes for wage increases.
Etkind says public service workers are in a desperate situation.
So far this year we have seen some significant strikes and protests, with a Nehawu strike being interdicted by the Labour Appeal Court.
Thobakgale says the reason they are in this situation is because government does not want to do justice to public servants, who were struggling throughout the Covid-19 period.
It is just so difficult for public servants to survive under these conditions.Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - Sapu
Sapu, like Nehawu, are demanding a 10 percent wage increase.
Thobakgale adds that they have 35 000 workers who are eligible to strike, as these are not deemed essential workers.
We cannot guarantee whether services will be disrupted or not because the police officers cannot execute their duties accordingly without those who are giving them support services.Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - Sapu
Etkind says after the last few days of strike there's been a false narrative been painted of public sector workers, claiming they are violent.
Public sector workers are desperate. They have lost maybe 10 percent of their buying power over the last couple of years.Roger Etkind, Labour Analyst and Editor - Amandla Magazine
He adds that public sector workers are terribly overworked and understaffed and the cuts in budgets such as the health budget, is putting workers in a terrible position.
Listen to the audio above for more.
