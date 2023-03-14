Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 35 years
Vinyl records outsold CDs in the US in 2022 for the first time in 35 years.
According to the Record Industry Association of America, 41 million vinyl records were sold last year, while only 33 million CDs were sold.
Vinyl record sales have consistently increased over the last 16 years and now account- for 71% of all physical music format revenue.
Why is vinyl making a comeback?
According to Yamaha, there are five reasons for the spike in sales:
1) Tangibles
While streaming services offer infinite access, a sense of ownership is lost.
Vinyl records are physical items that you can collect, hold in your hands, purchase in person and have endless discussions about.
2) ‘The ‘cool factor’
Nearly half of vinyl record buyers are younger than 25, according to MusicWatch.
3) Vinyl collectors
Serious record collectors have driven the rebirth of the music medium.
There is just something so thrilling about finding a rare LP in a random cardboard box at the back of a tiny record store.
4) Listening experience
Having a nice set of speakers, a turntable and a stereo receiver creates an intimate, traditional experience for vinyl record lovers to sit down and be fully immersed in the music.
5) Sound quality
Many believe that the old-school analogue audio provided by vinyl records sounds superior to digital audio.
This article first appeared on 947 : Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 35 years
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44512867_glamorous-modern-dj-girl-posing-with-vinyl-record-disco-party-bright-fashion-.html?term=vinyl%2Bsexy&vti=nan3thczdatknk8749-1-2
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included).Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More