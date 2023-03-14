Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...





Lester Kiewit interviews Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.

Electricity in South Africa has become a rare, costly commodity

Some corner shops and small supermarkets are overcharging for prepaid electricity vouchers

Doing so is a crime

Eskom is receiving reports of vendors charging additional costs on prepaid electricity, despite it being a crime to do so.

There should be no additional fees or premiums on prepaid electricity vouchers, says Mpondwana.

Eskom decommissions vendors who are found guilty of charging additional costs, he says.

Eskom encourages its customers to report these incidents with the necessary information, to allow Eskom to follow through and take action.

It asks customers to check their till slips to ensure that they aren't paying any extra costs.

It's definitely a crime, they should not be charging any extra rands or cents. Zama Mpondwana, Eskom spokesperson

