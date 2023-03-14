Streaming issues? Report here
Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...

14 March 2023 12:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Prepaid electricity
Lester Kiewit
eskom loadshedding

"It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.

Lester Kiewit interviews Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.

  • Electricity in South Africa has become a rare, costly commodity
  • Some corner shops and small supermarkets are overcharging for prepaid electricity vouchers
  • Doing so is a crime
RELATED: 'We are going to resolve loadshedding' – Minister of Electricity

Eskom is receiving reports of vendors charging additional costs on prepaid electricity, despite it being a crime to do so.

There should be no additional fees or premiums on prepaid electricity vouchers, says Mpondwana.

Eskom decommissions vendors who are found guilty of charging additional costs, he says.

Eskom encourages its customers to report these incidents with the necessary information, to allow Eskom to follow through and take action.

It asks customers to check their till slips to ensure that they aren't paying any extra costs.

It's definitely a crime, they should not be charging any extra rands or cents.

Zama Mpondwana, Eskom spokesperson

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




