These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)
Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March with the theme 'Afr-energy'.
To prepare for the street parade, the following roads and specific sections within them will be closed during certain times:
Somerset Road:
The sections to close are:
-
Granger Bay Boulevard to Ebenezer Road from 12 pm to 1 pm.
-
Granger Bay Blvd to Buitengracht Street from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Exhibition Terrace and York Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.
-
Highfield Road and Vesperdene Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.
Main Road:
The section to close is:
- Granger Bay Blvd to Three Anchor Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.
Fritz Sonnenberg:
The sections to close are:
-
Vlei Road to Granger Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Granger Bay Blvd to A Track from 1 pm to 1 am.
Ebenezer Road:
The sections to close are:
-
Victoria Junction Hotel Parking Entrance to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.
Bennett Street:
The section to close is:
- Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.
De Smit Street:
The section to close is:
- Intersection between De Smit and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
Moreland Terrace:
The section to close is:
- Napier Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
Napier Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Jarvis Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Prestwich Street to Hospital Street from 1 pm to 1 am.
Alfred Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Schiebe Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Prestwich Street to Schiebe Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access for Rockwell Hotel guests only.
-
Prestwich Street to Hospital Street closes on Friday, 15 March from 5 pm to Sunday, 17 March, 1 am.
Hudson Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Intersection between Hudson and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Intersection between Hudson and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
-
Intersection between Hudson and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
Dixon Street:
The section to close is:
- Intersection between Dixon and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
Vos Street:
The section to close is:
- Intersection between Vos and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
Loader Street:
The section to close is:
- Intersection between Loader and Dixon Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
Chiappini Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Prestwich Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Prestwich Street to Hospital Street, only the city's outbound lane will close from 1 pm to 1 am.
-
Intersection between Chiappini and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
-
Intersection between Chiappini and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
Prestwich Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Napier Street to Alfred Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only.
-
Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.
Hospital Street:
The sections to close are:
-
Napier Street to Alfred Street from 8 am to 1 am.
-
Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.
Cavalcade and Thornhill Road:
The section to close is:
- York Road to Upper Portswood Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.
Enjoy the parade!
