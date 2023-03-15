Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)

15 March 2023 9:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Carnival
Cape Town Events
Road Closures Cape Town

The colourful Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March and these street sections will temporarily close - be prepared!

Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March with the theme 'Afr-energy'.

RELATED: 5 EPIC THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO AT THE CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL

To prepare for the street parade, the following roads and specific sections within them will be closed during certain times:

Somerset Road:

The sections to close are:

  • Granger Bay Boulevard to Ebenezer Road from 12 pm to 1 pm.

  • Granger Bay Blvd to Buitengracht Street from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Exhibition Terrace and York Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

  • Highfield Road and Vesperdene Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

Main Road:

The section to close is:

  • Granger Bay Blvd to Three Anchor Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

Fritz Sonnenberg:

The sections to close are:

  • Vlei Road to Granger Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Granger Bay Blvd to A Track from 1 pm to 1 am.

Ebenezer Road:

The sections to close are:

  • Victoria Junction Hotel Parking Entrance to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.

Bennett Street:

The section to close is:

  • Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.

De Smit Street:

The section to close is:

  • Intersection between De Smit and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Moreland Terrace:

The section to close is:

  • Napier Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Napier Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Jarvis Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Prestwich Street to Hospital Street from 1 pm to 1 am.

Alfred Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Schiebe Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Prestwich Street to Schiebe Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access for Rockwell Hotel guests only.

  • Prestwich Street to Hospital Street closes on Friday, 15 March from 5 pm to Sunday, 17 March, 1 am.

Hudson Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Intersection between Hudson and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Intersection between Hudson and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

  • Intersection between Hudson and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Dixon Street:

The section to close is:

  • Intersection between Dixon and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Vos Street:

The section to close is:

  • Intersection between Vos and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Loader Street:

The section to close is:

  • Intersection between Loader and Dixon Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Chiappini Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Prestwich Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Prestwich Street to Hospital Street, only the city's outbound lane will close from 1 pm to 1 am.

  • Intersection between Chiappini and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

  • Intersection between Chiappini and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Prestwich Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Napier Street to Alfred Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only.

  • Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.

Hospital Street:

The sections to close are:

  • Napier Street to Alfred Street from 8 am to 1 am.

  • Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.

Cavalcade and Thornhill Road:

The section to close is:

  • York Road to Upper Portswood Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Enjoy the parade!


This article first appeared on KFM : These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
