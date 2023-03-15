These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)





Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March with the theme 'Afr-energy'.

To prepare for the street parade, the following roads and specific sections within them will be closed during certain times:

Somerset Road:

The sections to close are:

Granger Bay Boulevard to Ebenezer Road from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Granger Bay Blvd to Buitengracht Street from 1 pm to 1 am.

Exhibition Terrace and York Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

Highfield Road and Vesperdene Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

Main Road:

The section to close is:

Granger Bay Blvd to Three Anchor Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am. Limited residence access only.

Fritz Sonnenberg:

The sections to close are:

Vlei Road to Granger Bay Blvd from 1 pm to 1 am.

Granger Bay Blvd to A Track from 1 pm to 1 am.

Ebenezer Road:

The sections to close are:

Victoria Junction Hotel Parking Entrance to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.

Bennett Street:

The section to close is:

Port Road to Prestwich Street will be closed from 1 pm to 1 am. Open to permit holders only.

De Smit Street:

The section to close is:

Intersection between De Smit and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Moreland Terrace:

The section to close is:

Napier Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Napier Street:

The sections to close are:

Jarvis Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Prestwich Street to Hospital Street from 1 pm to 1 am.

Alfred Street:

The sections to close are:

Schiebe Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Prestwich Street to Schiebe Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access for Rockwell Hotel guests only.

Prestwich Street to Hospital Street closes on Friday, 15 March from 5 pm to Sunday, 17 March, 1 am.

Hudson Street:

The sections to close are:

Intersection between Hudson and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Intersection between Hudson and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Intersection between Hudson and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Dixon Street:

The section to close is:

Intersection between Dixon and Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Vos Street:

The section to close is:

Intersection between Vos and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Loader Street:

The section to close is:

Intersection between Loader and Dixon Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Chiappini Street:

The sections to close are:

Prestwich Street to Somerset Road from 1 pm to 1 am.

Prestwich Street to Hospital Street, only the city's outbound lane will close from 1 pm to 1 am.

Intersection between Chiappini and Waterkant Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Intersection between Chiappini and Strand Street from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Prestwich Street:

The sections to close are:

Napier Street to Alfred Street from 4 pm to 1 am. Access control for Rockwell Hotel guests only.

Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.

Hospital Street:

The sections to close are:

Napier Street to Alfred Street from 8 am to 1 am.

Alfred Street to Chiappini Street from 8 am to 1 am.

Cavalcade and Thornhill Road:

The section to close is:

York Road to Upper Portswood Road from 1 pm to 1 am. Resident access only.

Enjoy the parade!

This article first appeared on KFM : These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)