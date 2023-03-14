[WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids





YouTube’s biggest creator, Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as Mr Beast, partnered with Bare No More to gift 20 000 kids with school shoes.

Bare No More is a non-profit based in Johannesburg that makes footwear from innovative materials.

The YouTuber flew to Cape Town with the shoes and handed them out to learners in need.

Famously known for his elaborate stunts and insane giveaways, Donaldson shared the donation process on his philanthropic YouTube channel, Beast Philanthropy.

It has garnered almost five million views.

“Genuinely my favourite Beast Philanthropy video yet,” he said on social media.

