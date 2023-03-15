Streaming issues? Report here
[FIRST DRIVE] We take the new BMW 3 Series for a spin

15 March 2023 9:01 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
German luxury car maker BMW
BMW 3 series
#cars

Zaid Kriel got behind the wheel of the latest BMW 3 Series at its launch in Johannesburg.

Feast your eyes on this latest iteration of BMW’s iconic 3 Series!

It is likely the final car from the German automaker to feature the iconic iDrive infotainment system that's been a mainstay of BMW lineups for years.

p90496503-lowres-the-new-bmw-3-seriesjpg

BMW has given the 3 Series a slightly updated look, with a more aggressive front end, but you'd hardly notice unless you set it side-by-side with the previous model.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it...

The iDrive is as advanced as ever. It integrates really well into BMW's current touchscreen-based system, called BMW Operating System 8, so you're actually getting two input systems with this 3 Series.

p90496516-lowres-the-new-bmw-3-seriesjpg

BMW had two engine options available on the day, the unruly BMW M340i xDrive and the slightly less unruly BMW 320d.

Both varieties are engineered to perfection. The steering is precise, the handling is nimble, and the ride is comfortable.

Honestly, while the M340i is the angrier, faster sibling - ideal for that kind of BMW driver - the 320d made more sense to us. Despite a less belligerent engine note and a less vocal exhaust, the 320d was plenty excitable and easily held its own against the M340i.

p90496510-lowres-the-new-bmw-3-seriesjpg

With any other car, we'd end off saying "without a full, more comprehensive review, it's probably too early to call this car a triumph". But this isthe BMW 3 Series and it's been a consistently superior car for decades; a true legend of the road.

Even after this brief drive at the launch, it's clear that BMW knows what they are doing and that this latest 3 Series is another feather in the cap for the brand.

Stay tuned; a full review is coming soon.




