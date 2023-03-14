



Crime is on the rise; what are the police doing about it?

Is SAPS here to serve us, or has it been "captured"?

Aubrey Masango interviews Professor Theodore Petrus of the Anthropology Department at the University of Free State.

For the detailed discussion, listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Are the police really serving South Africa? Or are they 'captured'?