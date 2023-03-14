10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays
Whatever the feels, if you've got busy kids who love to be entertained - these child-friendly Cape Town spots will make their holidays FUNtastic:
1) Acrobranch
What is it:
An adventure park that offers children (and adults) the opportunity to swing from trees and zipline through obstacle courses like Tarzan and Jane - with safety measures, of course.
Location: There are various locations, find one near you here.
Entry fee: Differs based on obstacles selected.
Kid-friendly ages: Three to 12 years old, depending on the activities.
Operating hours: Daily: 9am - 6pm.
2) Sail to 'Neverland' on The Jolly Roger
What is it:
A boat ride through the seas of the Cape on South Africa's only pirate boat AKA, The Jolly Roger.
Kids can join the theme and dress up as pirates as they set sail for "Neverland". On the boat, they can enjoy:
-
The view.
-
Entertaining shows.
-
Getting their face painted.
-
Hanging out with the coolest pirate crew.
Location: V&A Waterfront, sails from Quay 5
Entry fee: Prices range between R160 (morning, lunchtime and afternoons) and R260 (sunset) per child. For adults it's R240 (morning, lunchtime and afternoons) and R400 (sunset).
Kid-friendly ages: Kids 12 years old and under.
Operating hours: 9am to 7pm.
3) Total Ninja
What is it:
Supervised obstacle courses inspired by the global phenomenon TV series, Ninja Warrior.
Location: The Warehouse, Black River Park, South Park Entrance.
Kid-friendly ages: Mini ninja courses for kids under 5 and between 5 and 15 years old are available.
Entry fees: Kids under five: R80 for one hour.
Kids between five and 15 years old: R160 for one hour.
Operating hours: Monday - Friday: 10am – 9pm.
4) The Bike Park
What is it:
A park where kids can ride or hire their bikes and protection gear, if needed, safely.
Location: Constantia Uitsig, ERF3347 Spaanschemat River Road Porter Reform Estate.
Kid-friendly ages: If your kids can ride a bike, they're welcome.
Entry fees: R50 per hour. A selection of bikes are available for hire from R50 – R120 per hour.
Operating hours: Daily: 9am to 5am.
5) Get crafty at Clay Café
What is it:
Pick ceramic, paints, paint brushes and get painting while enjoying some treats from the café.
Location: Clay Cafe, Main Road, Hout Bay or 199 Bree Street, Cape Town.
Kid-friendly ages: Four years old and up.
Entry fees: Depending on your ceramic selection and café selections - your bill will vary.
Operating hours: Hout Bay: 9am - 5pm; Bree Street: 10am - 5pm
6) Mini golf... in the dark at Glowing Room SA
What is it:
A 3D glow-in-the-dark golf course offering 18 courses with 3D glasses and glow in the dark golf clubs.
Location: Corner of Koeberg Road and Turf Club Drive, Milnerton
Entry fees: R120 p/p (current special, it's usually R130)
Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids five years old and up.
Operating hours: Saturday: 10am to 8pm; Sunday 10am to 4pm
Please note, loadshedding affects these times.
7) Play with Alpacas at The Alpaca Loom
What is it:
Go on a barn tour or a guided walk, accompanied by Alpacas who you can feed or play with.
Location: Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Southern Paarl
Entry fees: Adults: R100. Kids: R70. Kids under three enter free.
Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for everyone
Operating hours: Daily: 9.30am to 5.30pm
8) Intaka Island Holiday Programme: Century City
What is it:
A wetland filled with fauna and flora with activities for kids made available during school holidays with boat rides offered too.
Location: Grand Central Precinct, 2 Park Ln, Century City.
Entry fees: Adults: R26. Kids under 12 years old: R16. Boat ride: R80 for adults and R70 for kids under 12.
Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids under 12 years old.
Operating hours: May - September: 7.30am - 5.30pm.
9) Visit Drakenstein Lion Park
What is it:
A lion sanctuary where you can see and spend time with lions... and maybe spot some chimps.
You can also watch lions get fed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Location: Old Paarl Road, Paarl
Entry fees: Adults: R80. Kids: R40
Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids five years old and up.
Operating hours: Daily: 9.30am - 5pm
10) Area 51 Lasertag
What is it:
Let your kids burn off energy with a faux laser tag.
Location: Imhoff Farm, Kommetjie Road and Wynberg Park
Entry fees: R160 p/p
Kid-friendly ages:
Laser tag: all ages, preferably six years old and up.
Operating hours: Daily- each venue has their own operating hours, find them here.
And that's it - there are many others like jumping around on trampolines or going to the aquarium, but we hope you haven't explored some of these yet!
Here's to happy kids!
This article first appeared on KFM : 10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127853839_cute-smiling-kids-peeking-out-from-behind-the-tree-in-the-park-group-of-children-enjoying-playing-hi.html?vti=oejhe9qv23tbw58q4n-1-2
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included).Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
More from Entertainment
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.Read More
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!
Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.Read More
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More