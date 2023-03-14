10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays





Whatever the feels, if you've got busy kids who love to be entertained - these child-friendly Cape Town spots will make their holidays FUNtastic:

1) Acrobranch

What is it:

An adventure park that offers children (and adults) the opportunity to swing from trees and zipline through obstacle courses like Tarzan and Jane - with safety measures, of course.

Location: There are various locations, find one near you here.

Entry fee: Differs based on obstacles selected.

Kid-friendly ages: Three to 12 years old, depending on the activities.

Operating hours: Daily: 9am - 6pm.

2) Sail to 'Neverland' on The Jolly Roger

What is it:

A boat ride through the seas of the Cape on South Africa's only pirate boat AKA, The Jolly Roger.

Kids can join the theme and dress up as pirates as they set sail for "Neverland". On the boat, they can enjoy:

The view.

Entertaining shows.

Getting their face painted.

Hanging out with the coolest pirate crew.

Location: V&A Waterfront, sails from Quay 5

Entry fee: Prices range between R160 (morning, lunchtime and afternoons) and R260 (sunset) per child. For adults it's R240 (morning, lunchtime and afternoons) and R400 (sunset).

Kid-friendly ages: Kids 12 years old and under.

Operating hours: 9am to 7pm.

3) Total Ninja

What is it:

Supervised obstacle courses inspired by the global phenomenon TV series, Ninja Warrior.

Location: The Warehouse, Black River Park, South Park Entrance.

Kid-friendly ages: Mini ninja courses for kids under 5 and between 5 and 15 years old are available.

Entry fees: Kids under five: R80 for one hour.

Kids between five and 15 years old: R160 for one hour.

Operating hours: Monday - Friday: 10am – 9pm.

4) The Bike Park

What is it:

A park where kids can ride or hire their bikes and protection gear, if needed, safely.

Location: Constantia Uitsig, ERF3347 Spaanschemat River Road Porter Reform Estate.

Kid-friendly ages: If your kids can ride a bike, they're welcome.

Entry fees: R50 per hour. A selection of bikes are available for hire from R50 – R120 per hour.

Operating hours: Daily: 9am to 5am.

5) Get crafty at Clay Café

What is it:

Pick ceramic, paints, paint brushes and get painting while enjoying some treats from the café.

Location: Clay Cafe, Main Road, Hout Bay or 199 Bree Street, Cape Town.

Kid-friendly ages: Four years old and up.

Entry fees: Depending on your ceramic selection and café selections - your bill will vary.

Operating hours: Hout Bay: 9am - 5pm; Bree Street: 10am - 5pm

6) Mini golf... in the dark at Glowing Room SA

What is it:

A 3D glow-in-the-dark golf course offering 18 courses with 3D glasses and glow in the dark golf clubs.

Location: Corner of Koeberg Road and Turf Club Drive, Milnerton

Entry fees: R120 p/p (current special, it's usually R130)

Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids five years old and up.

Operating hours: Saturday: 10am to 8pm; Sunday 10am to 4pm

Please note, loadshedding affects these times.

7) Play with Alpacas at The Alpaca Loom

What is it:

Go on a barn tour or a guided walk, accompanied by Alpacas who you can feed or play with.

Location: Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Southern Paarl

Entry fees: Adults: R100. Kids: R70. Kids under three enter free.

Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for everyone

Operating hours: Daily: 9.30am to 5.30pm

8) Intaka Island Holiday Programme: Century City

What is it:

A wetland filled with fauna and flora with activities for kids made available during school holidays with boat rides offered too.

Location: Grand Central Precinct, 2 Park Ln, Century City.

Entry fees: Adults: R26. Kids under 12 years old: R16. Boat ride: R80 for adults and R70 for kids under 12.

Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids under 12 years old.

Operating hours: May - September: 7.30am - 5.30pm.

9) Visit Drakenstein Lion Park

What is it:

A lion sanctuary where you can see and spend time with lions... and maybe spot some chimps.

You can also watch lions get fed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.

Location: Old Paarl Road, Paarl

Entry fees: Adults: R80. Kids: R40

Kid-friendly ages: Ideal for kids five years old and up.

Operating hours: Daily: 9.30am - 5pm

10) Area 51 Lasertag

What is it:

Let your kids burn off energy with a faux laser tag.

Location: Imhoff Farm, Kommetjie Road and Wynberg Park

Entry fees: R160 p/p

Kid-friendly ages:

Laser tag: all ages, preferably six years old and up.

Operating hours: Daily- each venue has their own operating hours, find them here.

And that's it - there are many others like jumping around on trampolines or going to the aquarium, but we hope you haven't explored some of these yet!

Here's to happy kids!

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays