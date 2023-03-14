Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections

14 March 2023 2:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Namibia
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Clarence Ford

Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor.

Clarence Ford interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is currently the South-West Africa People's Organization (Swapo)’s vice-president and Namibia’s deputy prime minister.

She is the sole candidate for the ruling party in the next elections.

If Swapo wins the next elections she will be Namibia’s first female president.

Geingob will be stepping down after 10 years as president.

FILE: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Picture: @hagegeingob/twitter
FILE: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Picture: @hagegeingob/twitter

When she became vice-president it became clear that she would be Swapo’s next pick.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

It is not a shoo-in, but I cannot imagine Swapo being beaten in this next election.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the audio above for more.




14 March 2023 2:23 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Namibia
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Clarence Ford

