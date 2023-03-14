Ease your stress and anxiety with meditation – its free too!
Clement Manyathela spoke to yoga trainer, Jolene Palmer, about meditation techniques to help ease anxiety.
While many South Africans may be feeling stressed due to the added pressures of everyday life, it is important to have an outlet that helps you ease those stresses.
According to Palmer, meditation is a simple and free outlet that people of all ages and skill levels can use to ease their anxiety and stress – it just takes a few minutes out of your day.
Research has shown that meditation is quite a powerful technique to help ease stress and anxiety.
Meditation is a great practice that involves focusing [and] clearing of the mind, using a combination of mental and physical techniques.Jolene Palmer, Yoga Trainer.
Meditation does not cost anything, it does not require special equipment, [and] you can do it wherever you are.Jolene Palmer, Yoga Trainer.
There are various techniques that you can experiment with, including mindfulness, focus, movement and breathing.
Looking to start your meditation journey? It is easier than you think.
Find a comfortable, but quite place... bring your awareness to the present moment, acknowledge your thoughts, quiet your mind and sit in that space where you try not to think.Jolene Palmer, Yoga Trainer.
She suggests that beginners start their meditation sessions by laying down. Once you have better control with each session, you may transition into a sitting position.
Palmer recommends doing some research and experimenting with what type of meditation you like and what works for you.
Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ease your stress and anxiety with meditation – its free too!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ammentorp/ammentorp1710/ammentorp171000102/87606755-close-up-of-rolled-yoga-mat-in-fitness-center-and-blurred-woman-at-the-back-in-lotus-yoga-pose-fitne.jpg
