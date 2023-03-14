Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'

14 March 2023 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Real estate agent
branding
Property agent
Remax
heroes and zeros
Nomaswazi Phumo

Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying a home.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, the RE/MAX "radio ad" campaign is the zero pick for Nomaswazi Phumo, senior strategic planner at Ogilvy South Africa.

Screengrab from RE/MAX announcement of its radio ads running between 6-26 March 2023.
Screengrab from RE/MAX announcement of its radio ads running between 6-26 March 2023.

The real estate franchise has been punting its new audio spot, but Phumo feels it's missed an opportunity in painting a picture considering that home buying is such an important and personal experience.

We're talking Remax, and they had an incredible opportunity to be quite descriptive and paint this beautiful world of real estate and what it actually means.

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

They could have added some texture around sound, around feeling... describing how it looks, and that entire journey.

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

They just went 'this is who we are and we're not really great at ads but really great at real estate' and I think that's a very lazy stance.

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Watch the video of the radio ad preparation below:

Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (Remax discussion at 2:41)




