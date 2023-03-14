[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, the RE/MAX "radio ad" campaign is the zero pick for Nomaswazi Phumo, senior strategic planner at Ogilvy South Africa.
The real estate franchise has been punting its new audio spot, but Phumo feels it's missed an opportunity in painting a picture considering that home buying is such an important and personal experience.
We're talking Remax, and they had an incredible opportunity to be quite descriptive and paint this beautiful world of real estate and what it actually means.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
They could have added some texture around sound, around feeling... describing how it looks, and that entire journey.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
They just went 'this is who we are and we're not really great at ads but really great at real estate' and I think that's a very lazy stance.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
Watch the video of the radio ad preparation below:
Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (Remax discussion at 2:41)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eeBfT0WU-k
