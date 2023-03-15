SA grouping launch big AI investment venture, based in Singapore
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech investor Michael Jordaan about the new AI ventures he's involved in.
- A 4-member South African grouping of investors are making a big push into artificial intelligence
- They include tech investor Michael Jordaan, founder of Montegray Capital and former FNB CEO
- The business will be based in Singapore with a business focus on Africa and South East Asia
A group of South African investors including Montegray Capital founder Michael Jordaan (former FNB CEO) are launching into AI ventures internationally.
Jordaan explains why and how on The Money Show.
In the burgeoning world of tech trends, Jordaan singles out the rise of ChatGPT.
It's one of the fastest apps for adoption ever, he notes.
What it really does, is show that the age of computer learning or machine learning has arrived.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
Artificial intelligence has had many false storms... people believed it could never really happen, computers couldn't compete with humans... but lately, interesting stuff has been happening.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
A lot of people have spent time thinking of how to invest behind this macro trend. I partnered up with some interesting people and we said we're not going to invest in the makers of AI, but in companies who take these tools like ChatGPT, bring it in-house and therefore can operate much better than other companies.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
This gave rise to a company called AI Capital, which will be domiciled in Singapore.
They aim to raise a lot of money and then invest around the world in these companies utilising AI tools, Jordaan says.
We looked all over the world and clearly New York is the big place, London is second... but we eventually chose the third one which is Singapore, a very exciting jurisdiction to start a new financial business with a huge amount of capital inflows.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
We're establishing a private equity vehicle... It's going to invest in South and South East Asia as well as Africa. South Africa is our home, that's where we see lots of opportunities... but you've got to have a global orientation when it gets to these macro trends.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
There are an increasing amount of exciting opportunities out there, lots of them are new businesses... I really think the businesses that don't lean into AI, that don't start using it for decision-making, may not be around in 5-10 years time.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marchmeena/marchmeena2011/marchmeena201100017/158361629-hand-touching-abstract-network-circle-technology-structure-innovation-networking-future-worldwide.jpg
