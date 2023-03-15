SA grouping launch big AI venture, based in Singapore
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech investor Michael Jordaan about the new AI ventures he's involved in.
- A 4-member South African grouping of investors are making a big push into artificial intelligence
- They include tech investor Michael Jordaan, founder of Montegray Capital and former FNB CEO
- The business will be based in Singapore with a business focus on Africa and South East Asia
A group of South African investors including Montegray Capital founder Michael Jordaan (former FNB CEO) are launching into AI ventures internationally.
Jordaan explains why and how on The Money Show.
In the burgeoning world of tech trends, Jordaan singles out the rise of ChatGPT.
It's one of the fastest apps for adoption ever, he notes.
What it really does, is show that the age of computer learning or machine learning has arrived.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
Artificial intelligence has had many false storms... people believed it could never really happen, computers couldn't compete with humans... but lately, interesting stuff has been happening.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
A lot of people have spent time thinking of how to invest behind this macro trend. I partnered up with some interesting people and we said we're not going to invest in the makers of AI, but in companies who take these tools like ChatGPT, bring it in-house and therefore can operate much better than other companies.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
This gave rise to a company called AI Capital, which will be domiciled in Singapore.
They aim to raise a lot of money and then invest around the world in these companies utilising AI tools, Jordaan says.
We looked all over the world and clearly New York is the big place, London is second... but we eventually chose the third one which is Singapore, a very exciting jurisdiction to start a new financial business with a huge amount of capital inflows.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
We're establishing a private equity vehicle... It's going to invest in South and South East Asia as well as Africa. South Africa is our home, that's where we see lots of opportunities... but you've got to have a global orientation when it gets to these macro trends.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
There are an increasing amount of exciting opportunities out there, lots of them are new businesses... I really think the businesses that don't lean into AI, that don't start using it for decision-making, may not be around in 5-10 years time.Michael Jordaan, Founder - Montegray Capital
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marchmeena/marchmeena2011/marchmeena201100017/158361629-hand-touching-abstract-network-circle-technology-structure-innovation-networking-future-worldwide.jpg
More from Business
'Muted growth' for property giant Growthpoint, but power cuts spur office demand
Bruce Whitfield interviews SA CEO Estienne de Klerk after Growthpoint Properties post their half-year results.Read More
'Blood bath' on global markets amid renewed fears of a banking crisis
There was mayhem on stock markets around the world on Wednesday in the aftermath of America's Silicon Valley Bank collapse and a huge drop in the value of Credit Suisse.Read More
[WARNING] Some Gizzu Portable Power Stations recalled for potential fire risk
If you've bought a 500Wh or 300Wh manufactured between 1 November and 31 December 2022, you'll be refunded if device is impacted.Read More
Cape Town on track to protect residents from first 4 stages of loadshedding
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City of Cape Town's three-phase protection plan against loadshedding is on track.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
The confidence of South African businesses is the lowest it's been since World War Two, says Bonang Mohale from Business Unity SA.Read More
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'
Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying a home.Read More
Bad news for expansion of SA tech startups- Naspers shutting down Foundry fund
Naspers' Foundry is a R1.4 billion venture capital fund which focused on technology start-ups in South Africa.Read More
As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril
Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.Read More
Profit increase for Old Mutual but lower-income clients struggling with premiums
Insurer Old Mutual has reported a 10% rise in profit for 2022 as the effects of the COVID pandemic continue to ease.Read More
More from World
'Blood bath' on global markets amid renewed fears of a banking crisis
There was mayhem on stock markets around the world on Wednesday in the aftermath of America's Silicon Valley Bank collapse and a huge drop in the value of Credit Suisse.Read More
Paris strikes leave streets covered in garbage
The air in the city of love is filled with rubbish rather than romance, as the streets have been piled high with garbage.Read More
American drone crashes into the Black Sea after incident with Russian jets
An American drone and a Russian jet came to heads somewhere over the Black Sea.Read More
Will US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has complicated the US Federal Reserve's looming decision about interest rates even as the country's inflation level dips. What does it mean for SA?Read More
Japanese man (87) granted retrial nearly six decades after committing the crimes
Tokyo’s high court has ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades.Read More
SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet
A wax museum in Poland has gone viral after images of ghastly wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit social media.Read More
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism'
"Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'
After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’Read More
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More