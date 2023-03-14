Bad news for expansion of SA tech startups- Naspers shutting down Foundry fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews venture capitalist Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.
Naspers' Foundry venture capital fund is shutting up shop.
The fund is reported to have invested R700 million of a projected R1.4 billion so far in South African technology startups.
Successful startups include home cleaning services platform SweepSouth and agri-analytics business Aerobotics.
[Business Day reports](http://But the group will maintain the investments it has made through Foundry) that Naspers will maintain the investments it has made through Foundry.
Bruce Whitfield discusses this and other blows to the venture capital industry internationally with Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.
Luckily we as South African venture capitalists are a resilient bunch... We're just going to ride it out... but yes it's a huge blow, specifically the more local Naspers story.... a whole lot of unfortunate news hitting a small, very important sector worldwide at the moment.Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
Both the fortunate and unfortunate thing about the small size of the local industry is that at the end of the day "we just need to keep on keeping on" notes van Zyl.
However this is a blow to the future of the sector, especially considering that South Africa is lagging behind some countries on the continent he says.
There are a couple of great venture capitalists out there and I think it's unfair for fundraising because one of the key problems that we have as an industry down here, is that the local institutional capital is not following.Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
Van Zyl says Foundry plugged one of the important gaps in the industry which is raising expansion capital for growing startups.
...without them there we're going to have to look offshore for some expansion capital for some of our startups...Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
...and the international investors are going to do well out of the South African startups because we don't back our own startups in our own backyard.Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
However, it's not all bad news:
Luckily a few of the funds have recently raised and are sitting on capital... I think in the future we'll see more quality deals funded...Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211905/piter2121190500230/127812651-konskie-poland-may-18-2019-hand-holding-smartphone-with-naspers-company-website-displayed-on.jpg
