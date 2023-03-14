Profit increase for Old Mutual but lower-income clients struggling with premiums

Streaming issues? Report here
Wil US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation? The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has complicated the US Federal Reserve's looming decision about interest rates even as th... 14 March 2023 7:10 PM
Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do... "It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana. 14 March 2023 12:19 PM
‘It’s so difficult for public servants to survive' - Sapu spokesperson The South African Policing Union have indicated they have given notice to strike, as the Nehawu strike enters its second week. 14 March 2023 11:29 AM
14 March 2023 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Old Mutual
Food shortage
company results
Iain Williamson
share buyback

Insurer Old Mutual has reported a 10% rise in profit for 2022 as the effects of the COVID pandemic continue to ease.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual.

Old Mutual has reported strong sales growth for its 2022 financial year as the effects of the COVID pandemic continue to ease, with fewer related life insurance claims.

The insurer on Tuesday released its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA
Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Headline earnings jumped 10% to R7.9 billion, from R7.2 billion in the previous year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were also up 10% to 180.1 cents per share.

Old Mutual declared a final dividend of 51c per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76c.

The group also announced a R1.5 billion share buyback scheme.

Old Mutual financial results 2022

The insurer also noted the implementation of its Broad‐Based Black Economic Empowerment deal, Bula Tsela, in November 2022.

This transaction aims to increase our B‐BBEE ownership to above 30% and has enabled us to deliver on our transformation commitments.

Old Mutual

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Iain Williamson says Old Mutual appears tohave gained market share in its key retail businesses in South Africa.

"We've maintained and improved margins and we've managed to deliver a very healthy profit growth thanks to COVID no longer being a central part of our thinking on a daily basis..." The insurer is getting good feedback from customers and intermediaries, he adds, but some clients' inability to keep up with premiums has become problematic

People continuing to pay their monthly premiums every month has definitely got worse, particularly the lower-income segments of our customer base. It was particularly bad in Quarter 3 of last year and got better towards the end of the year...

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Our worry is that, given what's currently happening, that we might go back to a Quarter 3 situation again before we see a further improvement.

Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Scroll up to listen to the interview - Warning: the quality of the phone line does deteriorate




@ limbi007/123rf.com

As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril

14 March 2023 8:21 PM

Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Wil US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?

14 March 2023 7:10 PM

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has complicated the US Federal Reserve's looming decision about interest rates even as the country's inflation level dips. What does it mean for SA?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...

14 March 2023 12:19 PM

"It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service

13 March 2023 10:54 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN Africa. Picture: Supplied.

MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding

13 March 2023 9:56 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Absa bank branch. © wirestock/123rf

Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment

13 March 2023 8:45 PM

Absa on Monday published its financial results, declaring a full year dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785 cents the year before.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bread. Picture: Pixabay.

Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread

13 March 2023 5:03 PM

The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control'

13 March 2023 3:49 PM

Report showed that 800,000 people entered the credit market as a way to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much

13 March 2023 11:50 AM

Fewer rental properties remained empty in the last quarter of 2022 than in the last quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

