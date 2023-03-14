Profit increase for Old Mutual but lower-income clients struggling with premiums
Bruce Whitfield interviews Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual.
Old Mutual has reported strong sales growth for its 2022 financial year as the effects of the COVID pandemic continue to ease, with fewer related life insurance claims.
The insurer on Tuesday released its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Headline earnings jumped 10% to R7.9 billion, from R7.2 billion in the previous year.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were also up 10% to 180.1 cents per share.
Old Mutual declared a final dividend of 51c per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76c.
The group also announced a R1.5 billion share buyback scheme.
The insurer also noted the implementation of its Broad‐Based Black Economic Empowerment deal, Bula Tsela, in November 2022.
This transaction aims to increase our B‐BBEE ownership to above 30% and has enabled us to deliver on our transformation commitments.Old Mutual
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Iain Williamson says Old Mutual appears tohave gained market share in its key retail businesses in South Africa.
"We've maintained and improved margins and we've managed to deliver a very healthy profit growth thanks to COVID no longer being a central part of our thinking on a daily basis..." The insurer is getting good feedback from customers and intermediaries, he adds, but some clients' inability to keep up with premiums has become problematic
People continuing to pay their monthly premiums every month has definitely got worse, particularly the lower-income segments of our customer base. It was particularly bad in Quarter 3 of last year and got better towards the end of the year...Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Our worry is that, given what's currently happening, that we might go back to a Quarter 3 situation again before we see a further improvement.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Scroll up to listen to the interview - Warning: the quality of the phone line does deteriorate
Source : https://twitter.com/OldMutualSA/photo
