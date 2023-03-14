Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril

14 March 2023 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Automation
Customer retention
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams
customer experience

Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

The Money Show interviews Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

- It's ironic that a lot of needless problems created for customers actually spring from automation, says Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams.

The future finance specialist reviews John Sills' new book "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization".

@ limbi007/123rf.com
@ limbi007/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show reviews a new or trending business book.

This week, Motheo Khoaripe talked to Bronwyn Williams about "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

It's described as the essential guide to "creating a successful organization by making things easier, better and more straightforward for your customers".

Williams is a trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

It's really a book for any business that has figured out the grand secret that, at the end of the day, if you're not making your customers happy you don't really have a business. (SOEs are a different conversation...)

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It echoes what I say a lot in my work with corporate clients... When it comes down to it, your margin as the company comes from a human, irrational humans in fact... and getting some sort of a degree for them to like you more than your competitor.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

One of the mistakes we see being made over and over again - particularly as we have all this shiny new automation tools... is we're forgetting that the margin is in the human nets, and that if you treat your customers like automatons or numbers or bots...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

... is that they are going to treat you essentially in the same way. In other words, the less human your experience is with them, the less leeway they're going to give you if things go wrong.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

One of the things John does get into in this book is that there's no such thing as customer loyalty. Customers have options... and businesses are really only as good as their last interaction with those customers. People will remember and communicate with others more when things go wrong than when things go right.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

John's book is full of these needless problems that often, ironically, come from automating things.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Across all sectors, organizations' fixation with functionality have meant that the 'human' elements of the customer's experience have become neglected. Strict processes and automated procedures have created organizations full of people who aren't allowed to act in a 'human' way.

As a result, and despite these new technologies, customers are no more satisfied than they were a decade ago (according to the Institute of Customer Service) and, according to Edelman, they now trust big organizations even less than they did in the past.

In The Human Experience, John Sills draws upon extensive research and illustrative case studies to explain that the emotional experience is just as important as the functional one, and, if done right, will create a more efficient business. He also demonstrates that the customer experience is not just the responsibility of front-line employees, but shared across the company, from the CEO operating as the spokesperson of the business to the programmers developing a seamless and welcoming user interface.

Whether you're a well-established incumbent or an early-stage start-up, on either end of your product or service is a human. Packed full of practical advice and engaging case studies, The Human Experience is the ultimate guide to creating a culture and an experience with humanity at its heart, helping to develop a customer base that will stay with an organization, and a company that will grow in an increasingly efficient way.

Scroll up to listen to Williams' review




