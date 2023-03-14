Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50

14 March 2023 3:58 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Jazz Festival
Gloria Bosman

Jazz singer and songwriter Gloria Bosman has died at the age of 50 after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman has died at the age of 50.

A close family friend confirmed the passing of the renowned artist on Tuesday afternoon.

The Soweto-born singing sensation was known for her ever-growing list of honours, including two South African Music Awards and more than 11 nominations.

She has also shared the stage with several musical greats, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50




