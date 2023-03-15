Streaming issues? Report here
Motor Neuron Disease: How to navigate an incurable disease

15 March 2023 11:36 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John Maytham
Motor neuron disease
Treatment for motor neuron disease

Unlike cancer, motor neuron disease has no cure, says Motor Neuron Disease Association South Africa.

Earlier this week, John Maytham received a phone call from a listener named Dennis, who shared his story about his wife of 50 years who had just been diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

Dennis' phone call not only sparked a conversation about MND, but highlighted the grave importance of having a supportive community if you're someone that's experiencing MND, in one way or another – either yourself or watching a loved one go through it.

Listen to the interview below:

Yesterday, John Maytham interviewed Wendy Toerien, secretary of the Motor Neuron Disease Association South Africa.

Motor neuron disease is a "progressive, invariably fatal, neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for the controlling voluntary muscles".

FILE: nerve-cells-neurons-nervous-system brain. Picture: Pixabay.
FILE: nerve-cells-neurons-nervous-system brain. Picture: Pixabay.

The Motor Neuron Disease Association aims to provide and promote the best possible support for people living with MND.

They do this by providing home counselling, general care, support groups and assistance with the necessary equipment.

Toerien says that because there is no cure for this disease, the association helps by providing practical advice on how to cope with the symptoms, while being honest about the reality of the disease.

It's different to cancer because the reality is, there is no cure, there is only dealing with the symptoms.

Wendy Toerien, Secretary - Motor Neuron Disease Association South Africa

She adds that it's important that the patient advisors and staff at the association have medical backing and knowledge as it aids in providing appropriate and adequate treatment to the patients.

It's a balance between giving practical advice and also just kindness and compassion and understanding to the disease.

Wendy Toerien, Secretary - Motor Neuron Disease Association South Africa

Toerien says that the association relies on donations because of the financial predicament that they currently find themselves in, the association is asking for donations to ensure that patients receive the care that they need.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with MND:

  • Email: mndaofsa@global.co.za
  • Call: 021 531 6130

Scroll up to listen to the full interviews.




