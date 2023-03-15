[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
John Perlman interviews Bonang Mohale, President of Business Unity South Africa and Chancellor of the University of the Free State.
South Africa risks becoming a "failed nation-state", unless the government resolves the challenges facing our companies and, therefore, our economy, MTN CEO Ralph Mupita recently said.
Are businesses sharpening their criticism of the government as a way to influence President Cyril Ramaphosa to be more decisive?
Mohale weighs in:
- Mupita's statement captures the mood at a time in which businesses' confidence is at its lowest since World War Two
- There have been talks about loadshedding being resolved in six to 12 months. This seems unrealistic, considering we've had loadshedding for 16 years
- Businesses are on their knees as a result of loadshedding and government corruption
- For companies to get to the point where they're publicly expressing their views and opinions on the government, is a sign of them having reached the "end of their tether"
- Aside from loadshedding, companies are still recovering from the lockdown
It seems like our policymakers have no full appreciation of the fact that the economy is absolutely on its knees.Bonang Mohale, President of Business Unity South Africa and Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
