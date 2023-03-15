SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level





In England, France and New Zealand, the legal tackle height in the amateur game is the waistline

The decision is a bid to reduce head injuries in the sport

Many have voiced their disapproval of the decision, saying it completely changes the ethos of the game

Concussion experts believe it is the correct move to protect player welfare

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

SA Rugby is set to follow a largely international trend and experiment by amending the laws around what constitutes a legal tackle.

Rugby administrators in several countries, including England, France and New Zealand, have adopted law variations at the amateur level, by lowering the legal height of a tackle, in a bid to reduce concussion as well as neck and head injuries.

The sport's governing bodies have in recent years made many attempts to reduce injuries, particularly those to the head and neck.

The most recent attempt is by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the sport's governing body in England.

As of 1 July 2023, the legal tackle height in the amateur game will be the waistline, meaning anything higher will be deemed reckless or dangerous.

South Africa is now set to follow suit, by introducing similar law changes at club and school levels.

In contact and collision sports such as rugby, the tackle is the area in which most concussions occur. Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre

... because a concussion is an injury to the brain, as a result of forces that are transmitted to the brain. If we can prevent those forces from reaching the skull, then the risks of concussion are reduced. Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre

I think it's a proactive step. I think it makes sense to certainly protect those involved in the collision. Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre

Listen to the interview for more.