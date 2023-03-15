SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level
-
In England, France and New Zealand, the legal tackle height in the amateur game is the waistline
-
The decision is a bid to reduce head injuries in the sport
-
Many have voiced their disapproval of the decision, saying it completely changes the ethos of the game
-
Concussion experts believe it is the correct move to protect player welfare
SA Rugby is set to follow a largely international trend and experiment by amending the laws around what constitutes a legal tackle.
Rugby administrators in several countries, including England, France and New Zealand, have adopted law variations at the amateur level, by lowering the legal height of a tackle, in a bid to reduce concussion as well as neck and head injuries.
The sport's governing bodies have in recent years made many attempts to reduce injuries, particularly those to the head and neck.
The most recent attempt is by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the sport's governing body in England.
As of 1 July 2023, the legal tackle height in the amateur game will be the waistline, meaning anything higher will be deemed reckless or dangerous.
South Africa is now set to follow suit, by introducing similar law changes at club and school levels.
In contact and collision sports such as rugby, the tackle is the area in which most concussions occur.Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre
... because a concussion is an injury to the brain, as a result of forces that are transmitted to the brain. If we can prevent those forces from reaching the skull, then the risks of concussion are reduced.Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre
I think it's a proactive step. I think it makes sense to certainly protect those involved in the collision.Dr. Jon Patricios, concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Sport
Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again
Robert Marawa interviews Mziwakhe Nkosi.Read More
Why the PSL banned Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches
Robert Marawa interviews PSL COO, Ronnie Schloss.Read More
'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho
Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.Read More
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach
Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 for the very first time.Read More
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi
Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi.Read More
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.Read More
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story
Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.Read More
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena
Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv Premiership. league.Read More
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit
Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit.Read More