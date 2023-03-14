Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again
Lions coach, Mziwakhe Nkosi says he's confident of getting the union back to where they should be in the Currie Cup.
Nkosi is taking charge of the Currie Cup side for the second year in a row with last season’s competition being one that the franchise will want to forget having finished bottom, recording only two wins in twelve matches.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Nkosi says that his winning mentality at youth level is something that he hopes to pass onto the senior team.
I’ve coached at every level of the Lions and won most of the competitions that we competed in. Obviously that gives you belief that you can return the union to that success and I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe that I could do that.Mziwakhe Nkosi - Lions Currie Cup coach.
In all sports, winning is the currency and people don’t want to hear that the team is going through a rebuilding phase. We went through an intellectual property loss in terms of the coaches that we have lost over the years. These guys spent ten years here and couple that with covid and the players that we lost, it puts you in a precarious position.Mziwakhe Nkosi - Lions Currie Cup coach.
While the past few season may be something that Nkosi doesn’t look back too fondly on, he believes the future is definitely brighter.
We’ve probably had the most successful youth teams in the country for the last three years and we are confident in the next season or two we can compete with these guys, maturing and being exposed to competitions both here and in Europe as well.Mziwakhe Nkosi - Lions Currie Cup coach.
The Lions play the defending champion Pumas on Friday.
Watch below for the full interview with Lions Currie Cup coach, Mziwakhe Nkosi:
This article first appeared on 947 : Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again
